EXL names former Oracle Insurance Policy Administration leader to head LifePRO® platform business

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced David Shively as EXL’s new LifePRO® Business Unit Leader. Shively most recently served as General Manager of Oracle’s Insurance Business Unit, where he led Oracle’s Insurance Policy Administration solution business, among other responsibilities. Shively brings extensive experience in insurance operations, IT strategy, product management, R&D, support and consulting for core insurance system products.



“EXL has seen significant positive momentum in the insurance administration marketplace driven by the evolution of LifePRO®, the addition of the LifePRO® Digital Suite, and EXL’s focus on Digital Intelligence,” said Keith Johnson, Senior Vice President and Head of L&A Insurance, EXL. “An industry veteran, David will be an excellent addition to the EXL Insurance team. David has deep expertise at the intersection of insurance technology and operations, and brings a strong track record of driving profitable growth, building and launching new products, and delivering transformative value for insurance clients.”

“I am very excited to join EXL at such an exciting time for the LifePRO® business,” Shively said. “EXL has a phenomenal client base, deep talent, market-leading capabilities and unmatched insurance expertise. I look forward to continuing the positive trajectory of LifePRO®, and supporting clients’ digital transformation initiatives.”

With Shively’s appointment, Steve Herker has moved to a new role as EXL’s overall LifePRO® Product Owner to focus on the evolution of the platform and continue to provide thought leadership around implementation and conversion strategies.

Prior to Oracle, Shively built technology products and solutions for midsized insurers at global services firm Mphasis, and implemented enterprise technology solutions as a senior leader in the Insurance practice at CGI. Shively is a graduate of The Ohio State University, and is a former member of the Ohio Army National Guard.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ:EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework®, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 28,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), Colombia, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

