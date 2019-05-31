EXLSERVICE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ExlService Holdings, Inc. - EXLS

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into ExlService Holdings, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: EXLS).
On April 30, 2019, ExlService’s former General Counsel filed a lawsuit
against the Company for gender discrimination and retaliation citing
numerous instances of disparate and unfair treatment, including being
denied business travel opportunities for client interaction, being
directed to cut and serve cake to subordinate male employees at the
Company’s anniversary celebration, and ultimately being terminated after
lodging complaints of her treatment.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether ExlService’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to ExlService’s shareholders
or otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Ford shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-exls/
to learn more.
