EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXLS)
EXLSERVICE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of ExlService Holdings, Inc. - EXLS

05/31/2019

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EXLS).

On April 30, 2019, ExlService’s former General Counsel filed a lawsuit against the Company for gender discrimination and retaliation citing numerous instances of disparate and unfair treatment, including being denied business travel opportunities for client interaction, being directed to cut and serve cake to subordinate male employees at the Company’s anniversary celebration, and ultimately being terminated after lodging complaints of her treatment.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether ExlService’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to ExlService’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Ford shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-exls/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
