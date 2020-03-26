Exmar : Results 2019 0 03/26/2020 | 01:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE RESULTS 2019 Regulated information Antwerp 26/3/2020 - 5.40 pm EXMAR FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR - 2019 COVID-19 is causing a high level of uncertainty in the world. Several operational measures on-shore and on-board have been taken by EXMAR to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our personnel and continuity of our business operations. The majority of our ships are currently operating under medium to long-term contracts. During its meeting of 26 March 2020 the Board of Directors of EXMAR reviewed the results for the year ending 31 December 2019. CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES Consolidated statement of profit or loss (in million USD) Turnover EBITDA Depreciations and impairment losses Operating result (EBIT) Net finance result Share in the result of equity accounted investees (net of income tax) Result before tax Tax Consolidated result after tax of which group share Information per share in USD per share Weighted average number of shares of the period EBITDA EBIT (operating result) Consolidated result after tax Information per share in EUR per share Exchange rate EBITDA EBIT (operating result) Consolidated result after tax International Financial Reporting Management reporting Standards based on proportionate (IFRS) (Note1) consolidation (Note 2) (*) (*) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 136.7 87.7 225.0 171.6 47.3 27.5 100.9 67.4 -31.9 -19.0 -66.5 -45.4 15.4 8.5 34.4 22.0 -26.0 -21.0 -43.3 -36.6 1.7 -1.6 0.2 0.6 -8.9 -14.2 -8.7 -14.0 -4.3 -1.9 -4.5 -2.1 -13.2 -16.1 -13.2 -16.1 -13.2 -15.9 -13.2 -15.9 57,226,737 57,045,439 57,226,737 57,045,439 0.83 0.48 1.76 1.18 0.27 0.15 0.60 0.39 -0.23 -0.28 -0.23 -0.28 1.1213 1.1838 1.1213 1.1838 0.74 0.41 1.57 1.00 0.24 0.13 0.54 0.33 -0.21 -0.24 -0.21 -0.24 Note1: The figures in these columns have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU. Note2: The figures in these columns show joint ventures applying the proportionate consolidation method instead of applying the equity method. The amounts in these columns correspond with the amounts in the 'Total' column of Note 2 Segment Reporting in the Financial Report per 31 December 2019. A A reconciliation between the amounts applying the proportionate method and the equity method is shown in Note 3 in the Financial Report per 31 December 2019. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the impact on retained earnings is determined as zero. Press release: Results 2019 Contact: Patrick De Brabandere | CFO | +32 3 247 56 16 | www.exmar.be The statutory auditor has confirmed that his audit activities, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed the need for any significant adjustments to the account information contained in this press release. Cash Flow from operations (EBITDA) as per proportionate consolidation methodis USD 100.9 million including a capital gain of USD 19.2 million (USD 67.4 million in 2018 including capital gains of USD 31.9 million). EBIT for the full year 2019 is USD 34.4 million (USD 22.0 million in 2018). Highlights 2019 and Outlook 2020 SHIPPING EBIT for the Shipping Business Unit in the full year 2019 was USD 14.5 million compared to USD 37.9 million for the full year 2018 (including a capital gain of USD 0.9 million on the sale of the COURCHEVILLE and including a capital gain of USD 30.9 million on the sale of the company EXCELSIOR). Time-Charter Equivalent (in USD per day) Full Year Full Year 2019 2018 Midsize (38,115 m³) 18,587 17,979 VLGC (83,300 m³) 28,527 15,531 Pressurized (3,500 m³) 7,539 6,967 Pressurized (5,000 m³) 8,861 8,766 VLGC Supported by the increasing LPG export volumes out of the US, VLGC period rates surged during the second quarter to about USD 1.3 million per month for a typical twelve-month charter on a modern vessel. EXMAR has one VLGC, the 84,000 m³ BW TOKYO, on charter until the end of the year. In addition, the world's first two dual fuelled VLGCs (LPG-LSHFO) will be joining the EXMAR fleet in 2021, chartered to Equinor for five years. MGC In the second half of 2019, rates improved from USD 500,000 to in excess of USD 800,000 per month. Out of our total fleet of 22 vessels, by year-end 15 of these are trading LPG and seven are transporting ammonia. EXMAR operates a modern fleet and is maintaining its strong position as a leading player in this segment. EXMAR has a forward coverage of 81% for 2020, with 25% for 2021. Pressurized The Pressurized market has remained stable both East and West of Suez. Towards the end of the year the market weakened somewhat. EXMAR has a fleet of 10 vessels with five vessels employed in European coastal trade, while five are trading in the Far East. Outlook is stable. LNG The LNG carrier EXCALIBUR is under time charter contract until early 2022. INFRASTRUCTURE The EBIT for the Infrastructure Business Unit for the full year 2019 was USD 2.0 million compared to USD -13.4 million for the full year 2018. This increase in the Infrastructure segment is mainly due to invoicing towards Gunvor for the FSRU which started in the last quarter of 2018. The standby revenues generated by TANGO FLNG since May 2019 are only recognised in P&L as from start of operations in September 2019 (in accordance with IFRS 15). TANGO FLNG receives natural gas from the Vaca Muerta gas field and is forecasted to produce 500,000 tons of LNG per annum. The unit was successfully commissioned in June 2019 and commenced a ten-year contract on 14 September 2019. As of today, 475k m³ of LNG have been delivered, already resulting in four shipments by YPF. TANGO FLNG performs above expectations, clearly demonstrating EXMAR's expertise in the field of liquefaction. Press Release | Results 2019 Contact: Patrick De Brabandere | CFO | +32 3 247 56 16 | www.exmar.be FSRU S188, floating regasification barge, has been performing as per contract. In September 2019, Gunvor gave a notice of dispute under the Charter and has commenced arbitration. Meanwhile the charter remains in full force. The envisaged sale and leaseback of the barge by CSSC shipping announced last year was not completed. Floating accommodation barges Since July 2009, NUNCE has been continuously under contract to SONANGOL, offshore Angola. It will remain employed until June 2022 and is contributing as anticipated to EXMAR's result. WARIBOKO was redelivered in 2019 from TOTAL, offshore Nigeria, followed by an interim employment. Engineering EXMAR's engineering office EXMAR Offshore Company (EOC) (Houston, USA) has registered high engineering utilization levels. EOC's third semisubmersible floating production system is under construction for Murphy Oil's KING'S QUAY project in the Gulf of Mexico. Several additional studies for potential OPTI®'s have been awarded to EOC. SUPPORTING SERVICES: The EBIT for the Supporting Services in the full year 2019 was USD 18.0 million compared to USD -2.5 million for the full year 2018. On 29 June 2019, EXMAR signed an agreement with Compagnie Maritime Belge ("CMB") for the sale of its 50% share in RESLEA. The sale resulted in a gain of USD 19.2 million. EXMAR Ship Management In 2019 the Shipping division added four new build VLGCs and one MGC into management. TANGO FLNG commenced operations in Argentina. NKOSSA II, a floating storage and offloading unit (FSO), operating in Congo, has been added to the Infrastructure portfolio. In addition, EXMAR and Anglo-Eastern established a joint venture, named AEX LNG Management. Excelerate Energy announced in 2019 the launch of their own ship management division. Therefore their fleet will be transferred to that division by the end of 2020. Travel PLUS The result from 2019 is in line with the previous year thanks to a decent performance in bookings from both existing and new clients. It is expected that the COVID-19 virus will have a significantly negative impact on the results of 2020. Unsecured NOK Bond In May 2019, a new unsecured bond of NOK 650 million was issued with a coupon of three months NIBOR plus 8.75% p.a. and with maturity date in May 2022 (EXMAR02). LIQUIDITY POSITION Over the past months EXMAR's liquidity position was closely monitored and evolved positively amongst other because of: On 26 February 2020, Bank of China finally released the amount of USD 40 million from the debt service reserve account in respect of financing of TANGO FLNG . The relaxation of the cash collateral follows the steady operational results of the TANGO FLNG since September 2019, under the 10-years' charter with YPF S.A. The amount of USD 40 million has been partially allocated to the repayment of the bridge loans and to cover EXMAR's capital commitments.

. The relaxation of the cash collateral follows the steady operational results of the since September 2019, under the 10-years' charter with YPF S.A. The amount of USD 40 million has been partially allocated to the repayment of the bridge loans and to cover EXMAR's capital commitments. EXMAR has obtained and drawn under a pre-delivery financing of USD 20 million with Maritime Asset Partners in December 2019, which partially covers the instalments paid during the construction of the two VLGC's under construction. The company is of the opinion that, taking into account its available cash and cash equivalents, its undrawn committed facilities available on the date of establishing the consolidated financial statements, its project cash flows based on approved budgets and the liquidity impact of the elements listed below, it has sufficient liquidity to meets its present obligations and cover its working capital needs for a period of at least 12 months from the authorization date of the annual report. Press Release | Results 2019 Contact: Patrick De Brabandere | CFO | +32 3 247 56 16 | www.exmar.be The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared on a going concern basis. The main assumptions and uncertainties for EXMAR underpinning the going concern assessment are concentrated around following matters: In September 2019, Gunvor gave notice of a dispute under the charter and has commenced arbitration. This arbitration procedure could last several months. Meanwhile management assumes that the charter remains in full force and effect and management is of the opinion that the hire paid is effectively earned and no amounts should be repaid

EXMAR assumes to obtain post-delivery financing to cover the payments in April and June 2021 of the last instalments at delivery of the 2 Very Large Gas Carriers under construction at Jiangnan, amounting to USD 62 million per vessel, as well as the repayment of the pre-delivery financing at that date.

post-delivery financing to cover the payments in April and June 2021 of the last instalments at delivery of the 2 Very Large Gas Carriers under construction at Jiangnan, amounting to USD 62 million per vessel, as well as the repayment of the pre-delivery financing at that date. Considerations received from YPF with respect to the barge TANGO FLNG are paid into a restricted earnings account with Bank of China, the provider of financing of the TANGO FLNG . Management assumes that Bank of China will give its consent to withdraw excess cash, after payments to the debt servicing account.

are paid into a restricted earnings account with Bank of China, the provider of financing of the . Management assumes that Bank of China will give its consent to withdraw excess cash, after payments to the debt servicing account. COVID-19 is causing a high level of uncertainty in the world. Several operational measures on-shore and on-board have been taken by EXMAR to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our personnel and continuity of our business operations. The majority of our ships are currently operating under medium to long-term contracts. We are however subject to certain risks with respect to market dynamics. We are however subject to certain risks with respect to our contractual counterparties, and failure of such counterparties to meet their obligations could cause us to suffer losses or impact our liquidity position. EXMAR continues to closely monitor the situation. Covenants In light of its ongoing operational challenges and the resulting pressure on its financial position, EXMAR is closely monitoring its compliance with the financial covenants. EXMAR has met all its financial covenants as at 31 December 2019 and the next testing date with respect to the financial position as at the end of June 2020 is in September 2020. EXMAR believes that based on forecasts for the remaining of the year, and more in particular thanks to the revenue to be generated by TFLNG and the FSRU barge, all covenants will be met as per June 2020 and December 2020. EXMAR is continuously monitoring compliance with all applicable covenants. If a breach of covenants would occur, the Company will request and believes it will be able to obtain a waiver from the relevant lenders. The unexpected delays in the release of the USD 40 million caused EXMAR to continue to pay careful attention to the liquidity of the company. The receipt of the restricted cash under the TANGO FLNG financing together with other anticipated cash flows (i.e. the charter fees from the shipping and infrastructure assets), allows EXMAR to cover its financial commitments budgeted for the year 2020. Considering the assumptions and uncertainties described above the Board is confident that management will be able to maintain sufficient liquidities to meet its commitments and therefore it has an appropriate basis for the use of the going concern assumption. In the event the above assumptions are not timely met, there is a material uncertainty whether the Company will have sufficient liquidities to fulfil its obligations of at least 12 months from the date of authorising these financial statements. *** Dividend The Board of Directors proposes not to pay a dividend for the accounting year 2019. *** Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial statements and the fair overview of the management report. The Board of Directors, represented by Nicolas Saverys (CEO) and NV Jalcos (represented by its legal representative Ludwig Criel) and the Executive Committee, represented by Patrick De Brabandere (CFO) and Francis Mottrie (Deputy CEO) hereby confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the entities included in the consolidation as a whole, and that the management report includes a fair overview of the important events that have occurred during the financial year and of the major transactions with the related parties, and their impact on the consolidated financial statements, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties they are exposed to. * * * Press Release | Results 2019 Contact: Patrick De Brabandere | CFO | +32 3 247 56 16 | www.exmar.be Annex Consolidated statement of financial position;

Consolidated statement of profit or loss;

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income;

Consolidated statement of cash flows;

Consolidated statement of changes in equity; Calendar 2020 Announcement of the first quarter results 2019: Wednesday 22 April 2020 Annual Financial Report EXMAR available on website: Thursday 30 April 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday 19 May 2020 The Board of Directors Antwerp, 26 March 2020. Press Release | Results 2019 Contact: Patrick De Brabandere | CFO | +32 3 247 56 16 | www.exmar.be ANNEX TO PRESS RELEASE OF 26 MARCH 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of USD) 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 (*) ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS 729,745 720,677 Vessels 576,605 564,423 Vessels 561,135 564,423 Vessels under construction - advance payments 15,470 0 Other property, plant and equipment 1,797 2,032 Intangible assets 195 405 Right-of-use assets (*) 6,111 0 Investments in equity accounted investees 95,557 104,490 Borrowings to equity accounted investees 49,479 49,328 CURRENT ASSETS 180,022 183,664 Non-current assets held for sale 11,000 0 Other investments 4,170 4,022 Trade and other receivables 43,603 72,345 Current tax assets 1,353 190 Restricted cash 67,270 67,270 Cash and cash equivalents 52,626 39,837 TOTAL ASSETS 909,767 904,341 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES TOTAL EQUITY 448,940 462,763 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 448,730 462,786 Share capital 88,812 88,812 Share premium 209,902 209,902 Reserves 163,235 179,985 Result for the period -13,219 -15,913 Non-controlling interest 210 -23 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 325,179 225,376 Borrowings 323,582 221,209 Employee benefits 1,597 4,166 CURRENT LIABILITIES 135,649 216,203 Borrowings 81,851 165,657 Trade and other payables 48,681 48,183 Current tax liability 5,116 2,362 TOTAL LIABILITIES 460,828 441,578 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 909,767 904,341 The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the impact on retained earnings is determined as zero. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands of USD) 12 months ended 12 months ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 (*) STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Revenue 136,726 87,699 Gain on disposal 19,205 30,942 Other operating income 2,315 8,754 Operating income 158,245 127,395 Vessel expenses -46,928 -33,780 (**) General and administrative expenses -30,345 -32,922 (**) Personnel expenses -33,131 -34,294 Depreciations & amortisations -26,771 -19,019 Impairment losses -5,139 0 Provisions 0 2,360 Loss on disposal -524 -1,272 Result from operating activities 15,407 8,467 Interest income 4,430 3,043 Interest expenses -26,611 -21,241 Other finance income 3,816 6,999 Other finance expenses -7,670 -9,810 Net finance result -26,034 -21,009 Result before income tax and share of result of equity accounted investees -10,627 -12,542 Share of result of equity accounted investees (net of income tax) 1,757 -1,603 Result before income tax -8,870 -14,145 Income tax expense -4,332 -1,925 Result for the period -13,202 -16,070 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest 16 -157 Owners of the Company -13,219 -15,913 RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -13,202 -16,070 Basic earnings per share (in USD) -0.23 -0.28 Diluted earnings per share (in USD) -0.23 -0.28 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Result for the period -13,202 -16,070 Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Equity accounted investees - share in other comprehensive income -3,555 204 Foreign currency translation differences 409 -878 Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss -3,146 -674 Employee benefits - remeasurements of defined benefit liability/asset 2,305 247 Other comprehensive income for the period (net of income tax) -841 -427 Total comprehensive income for the period -14,044 -16,497 Attributable to: Non-controlling interest 13 -158 Owners of the Company -14,057 -16,339 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD -14,044 -16,497 The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the impact on retained earnings is determined as zero. The Group has further detailed the former "goods and services" and the former "other operating expenses' on the face of the consolidated profit or loss statement into "vessel expenses" and "general and administrative expenses". CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of USD) 12 months ended 12 months ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 (*) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Result for the period -13,202 -16,070 Share of result of equity accounted investees (net of income tax) -1,757 1,603 Depreciations and amortisations 23,071 19,019 Depreciations IFRS 16 3,700 0 Impairment loss 5,139 0 Profit or loss effect equity securities measured at FVTPL -92 2,385 Net interest expenses/ (income) 22,181 18,198 Income tax expense/ (income) 4,332 1,925 Net gain on sale of assets -18,681 -29,670 Dividend income -259 -113 Unrealised exchange difference 3,930 -5,049 Equity settled share-based payment expenses (option plan) 0 578 Gross cash flow from operating activities 28,362 -7,194 (Increase)/decrease of trade and other receivables (**) -3,550 1,092 Increase/(decrease) of trade and other payables -1,202 2,125 Increase/(decrease) in provisions and employee benefits -186 -2,570 Cash generated from operating activities 23,424 -6,547 Interests paid -23,890 -13,315 Interests paid IFRS 16 -1,392 0 Interests received 4,457 4,431 Income taxes paid -2,742 -226 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -143 -15,657 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of vessels and vessels under construction (***) -5,684 -46,732 Acquisition of other property, plant and equipment -336 -443 Acquisition of intangible assets -122 -34 Proceeds from the sale of vessels and other property, plant and equipment (incl held for sale) 0 81 Disposal of equity accounted investees, net of cash disposed of 18,667 44,438 Dividends received from equity accounted investees 5,000 2,000 Other dividends received 259 113 Borrowings to equity accounted investees 0 0 Repayments from equity accounted investees 1,000 4,350 NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 18,783 3,773 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from treasury shares and share options exercised 0 1,135 Proceeds from new borrowings 169,393 69,584 Repayment of borrowings -169,306 -57,505 Repayment of lease liabilities IFRS 16 -2,600 0 Payment for banking fees/ debt transaction costs -2,857 -2,295 Increase in restricted cash 0 0 Decrease in restricted cash 0 164 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -5,370 11,083 NET INCREASE /( DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 13,270 -801 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Net cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 39,837 41,824 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13,270 -801 Exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents -481 -1,186 NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 52,626 39,837 The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the impact on retained earnings is determined as zero. The movement on the trade and other receivables has been corrected with the recovered amount from the Korean Development Bank. This amount was recorded per 31/12/2018 as other receivable. See also (***). The acquisition of vessels and vessels under construction has been corrected with the recovered amount from the Korean Development Bank in respect of advance payments made for 2 VLGC's and acquisitions not yet paid per 31 December 2019. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (in thousands of USD) Share- Reserve for based Non- Share Share Retained treasury Translation Hedging payments controlling capital premium earnings shares reserve reserve reserve Total interest Total equity CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2018 Opening equity per 1 January 2018 88,812 209,902 218,373 -48,486 -5,666 2,901 11,571 477,407 135 477,542 Comprehensive result for the period Result for the period -15,913 -15,913 -157 Foreign currency translation differences -877 -877 -1 Foreign currency translation differences - share equity accounted investees -403 -403 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - hedge accounting - share equity accounted investees 607 607 Employee benefits - remeasurements of defined benefit liability/asset 247 247 Total other comprehensive result 0 0 247 0 -1,280 607 0 -426 -1 Total comprehensive result for the period 0 0 -15,666 0 -1,280 607 0 -16,339 -158 Transactions with owners of the Company Dividends paid 0 Share-based payments Share options exercised 72 4,137 -3,069 1,140 Treasury shares 0 Share based payments transactions 578 578 Total transactions with owners of the Company 0 0 72 4,137 0 0 -2,491 1,718 0 31 December 2018 88,812 209,902 202,779 -44,349 -6,946 3,508 9,080 462,786 -23 -16,070 -878 -403 607 247 -427 -16,497 0 1,140 0 578 1,718 462,763 Share- Reserve for based Non- Share Share Retained treasury Translation Hedging payments controlling capital premium earnings shares reserve reserve reserve Total interest Total equity CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2019 Opening equity as previously reported per 1 January 2019 88,812 209,902 202,779 -44,349 -6,946 3,508 9,080 462,786 -23 462,763 Reclassification within equity as consequence of IFRS 2 (*) 3,942 -3,942 0 0 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 16 (net of tax) (**) 0 0 Adjusted balance at I January 2019 88,812 209,902 206,721 -44,349 -6,946 3,508 5,138 462,786 -23 462,763 Comprehensive result for the period Result for the period -13,219 -13,219 16 -13,202 Foreign currency translation differences 412 412 -3 409 Foreign currency translation differences - share equity accounted investees -69 -69 -69 Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges - hedge accounting - share equity accounted investees -3,486 -3,486 -3,486 Employee benefits - remeasurements of defined benefit liability/asset 2,305 2,305 2,305 Total other comprehensive result 0 0 2,305 0 343 -3,486 0 -838 -3 -841 Total comprehensive result for the period 0 0 -10,914 0 343 -3,486 0 -14,057 13 -14,044 Transactions with owners of the Company Contributions & distributions Dividends paid 0 0 Share-based payments 0 0 Changes in ownership interests Acquisition of NCI without a change in control 0 220 220 Total transactions with owners of the Company 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 220 220 31 December 2019 88,812 209,902 195,808 -44,349 -6,603 22 5,138 448,730 210 448,940 The notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. (*) The Group has reclassified USD 3.9 million within equity as a consequence of expired options. (**)The Group has initially applied IFRS 16 at 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective method. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the impact on retained earnings is determined as zero. Attachments Original document

