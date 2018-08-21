ExOne : Expands 3D Printing Material Offerings by Qualifying 304L Stainless Steel

The
ExOne Company (Nasdaq:XONE) (“ExOne” or the Company), a global
provider of three-dimensional (“3D”) printing machines and 3D printed
and other products, materials and services to industrial customers,
announced today the release of 304L stainless steel as a printable
material through its Production Service Center (“PSC”) in North
Huntingdon, PA and as a qualified material on its printers. 304L is the
most commonly used stainless steel and is suitable to applications in a
wide range of industries due to its high durability, corrosion
resistance, and low cost. Some of the common applications include
components for appliances, marine, medical, kitchenware, fasteners, and
heat exchangers.
304L is the latest high density, single alloy material to be offered by
ExOne. ExOne has been offering 316L and 17-4PH as qualified materials
through its PSC and to its printer customers since 2017.
Customers can now take advantage of the benefits of 304L while also
utilizing ExOne’s binder jetting 3D printing technology. Binder jetting
allows users to 3D print complex parts that cannot be created with
traditional subtractive manufacturing methods and commonly has a lower
cost to manufacture than other additive manufacturing technologies. In
addition to its suite of high density, single alloy materials, ExOne’s
PSC offers printing of matrix metals including 420 stainless steel
infiltrated with bronze and 316 stainless steel infiltrated with bronze.
Rick Lucas, Chief Technology Officer at ExOne, commented, “The
qualification of 304L further demonstrates ExOne’s leadership positon in
3D printing of metal components for industrial applications. 304L is
another example of our binder jet 3D printers being used to make high
density, single alloy components for use in a multitude of industries.”
Lucas continued, “By using the same metal powders that are used in the
metal injection molding industry, we are able to quickly develop
materials that meet MPIF (Metal Powder Industries Federation) Standard
35 and cost significantly less than parts produced using other 3D
technologies such as powder bed fusion technologies.”
ExOne will feature 304L parts at the upcoming IMTS (International
Manufacturing Technology Show) to be held on September 10-15 at
McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Customers can order parts today through
the ExOne website: www.exone.com.
About ExOne
ExOne is a global provider of 3D printing machines and 3D printed and
other products, materials and services to industrial customers. ExOne's
business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing
machines and printing products to specification for its customers using
its installed base of 3D printing machines. ExOne’s machines serve
direct and indirect applications. Direct printing produces a component;
indirect printing makes a tool to produce a component. ExOne offers
pre-production collaboration and print products for customers through
its network of ExOne Adoption Centers (EACs) and Production Service
Centers (PSCs). ExOne also supplies the associated materials, including
consumables and replacement parts, and other services, including
training and technical support that is necessary for purchasers of its
3D printing machines to print products. The Company believes that its
ability to print in a variety of industrial materials, as well as its
industry-leading volumetric output (as measured by build box size and
printing speed) uniquely position ExOne to serve the needs of industrial
customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005685/en/