Exor 2019 Profit Rose; Proposes Unchanged Dividend

Investment company Exor NV said late Wednesday that net profit for 2019 jumped, and it proposed to pay the same dividend as a year earlier.

Exor, which controls Ferrari NV and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, said net profit for the period rose to 3.05 billion euros ($3.30 billion) from EUR1.35 billion a year earlier.

Profit was boosted by a EUR1.08 billion net gain from the sale of Fiat Chrysler subsidiary Magneti Marelli and "improvements in the overall performance of the subsidiaries."

Net asset value increased to $26.16 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $19.74 billion a year earlier.

The company proposed a dividend for 2019 of EUR0.43 per share, unchanged from the previous one.

