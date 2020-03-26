Log in
EXOR N.V.

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
03/26 03:19:33 am
45.015 EUR   -3.15%
03:17aExor Says Plant Closures at Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler, CNH Could Extend
DJ
03:01aExor 2019 Profit Rose; Proposes Unchanged Dividend
DJ
03/25EXOR N : Board of Directors approves 2019 results
PU
Exor 2019 Profit Rose; Proposes Unchanged Dividend

03/26/2020 | 03:01am EDT

By Kim Richters

Investment company Exor NV said late Wednesday that net profit for 2019 jumped, and it proposed to pay the same dividend as a year earlier.

Exor, which controls Ferrari NV and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, said net profit for the period rose to 3.05 billion euros ($3.30 billion) from EUR1.35 billion a year earlier.

Profit was boosted by a EUR1.08 billion net gain from the sale of Fiat Chrysler subsidiary Magneti Marelli and "improvements in the overall performance of the subsidiaries."

Net asset value increased to $26.16 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $19.74 billion a year earlier.

The company proposed a dividend for 2019 of EUR0.43 per share, unchanged from the previous one.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. 7.12% 46.48 Delayed Quote.-37.19%
FERRARI N.V. 6.28% 154.06 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 2.92% 6.834 Delayed Quote.-49.67%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 B
EBIT 2019 10 234 M
Net income 2019 3 145 M
Debt 2019 2 162 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 4,20x
P/E ratio 2020 5,06x
EV / Sales2019 0,09x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 10 764 M
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,14  €
Last Close Price 46,48  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-37.19%11 663
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.34%31 433
FERRARI N.V.-12.44%26 743
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-39.11%17 795
BYD COMPANY LIMITED3.36%16 939
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.6.78%13 767
