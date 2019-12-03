Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:24am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Exor NV has reached an agreement to buy CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA's controlling stake in GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA, the group that publishes Italian dailies La Repubblica and La Stampa.

Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, will pay 102.5 million euros ($113.2 million) for a 43.78% stake, which represents a price of EUR0.46 per share, the companies said on Monday.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the first-quarter next year.

Exor will launch a public tender offer at a price of EUR0.46 a share through a new company, and CIR will reinvest in the new company and get a 5% stake in GEDI, the companies said.

Exor, currently has a 5.99% stake in GEDI according to FactSet. It also has a 43.4% stake in The Economist.

"We now hand over to a shareholder of the highest calibre, that for over two years participated in the life of the Company, that understands very well the challenges of the publishing business, in which it has already invested in recent years," CIR Chairman Rodolfo De Benedetti said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE S.P.A. 12.21% 1.176 End-of-day quote.26.59%
EXOR N.V. -1.99% 68.06 End-of-day quote.46.93%
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A. -0.35% 0.284 End-of-day quote.-18.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXOR N.V.
01:24aExor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
DJ
12/02EXOR N : Agreement signed for the sale to Exor of CIR's 43.78% shareholding in G..
PU
11/22Peugeot still aims to sign merger deal with Fiat this year - source
RE
11/22Peugeot still aims to sign merger deal with Fiat this year
RE
11/21Fiat-Peugeot deal would boost Exor's coffers to 3.6 billion euros in 2022
RE
11/20EXOR N : 2019 Exor Investor Day November 20, 2019
PU
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
11/14New Roma model joins Ferrari's 'prancing horse' stable
RE
11/14New Roma model joins Ferrari's 'prancing horse' stable
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 B
EBIT 2019 10 234 M
Net income 2019 2 786 M
Debt 2019 2 405 M
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 5,83x
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,15x
Capitalization 15 761 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 76,13  €
Last Close Price 68,06  €
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.46.93%17 476
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.82%38 629
FERRARI69.22%31 207
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.94%30 500
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES5.82%23 178
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-25.23%15 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group