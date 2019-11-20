Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/20 02:08:01 pm
70.2 EUR   -1.32%
01:20pEXOR N : 2019 Exor Investor Day November 20, 2019
PU
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exor N : 2019 Exor Investor Day November 20, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 01:20pm EST

Amsterdam, 20 November 2019

2019 Exor Investor Day

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) will hold its 2019 Investor Day event tomorrow 21 November 2019 in Turin, Italy. The event will be hosted by Exor's Chairman and CEO John Elkann, together with the Company's leadership team. Attendance in person is by invitation only.

A live video webcast of the event will begin tomorrow at 3:00pm CET/ 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am EST.

To access the webcast please refer to: livestream.com/ExorWebcast2019. Registration will be required.

The presentation materials will be made available on Exor's corporate website (www.exor.com) under the Presentations section.

For those unable to participate in the live session, the webcast link will remain active for replay until 21 November 2020.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 18:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXOR N.V.
01:20pEXOR N : 2019 Exor Investor Day November 20, 2019
PU
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
11/19PSA trade unions give the nod to merger with Fiat
RE
11/14New Roma model joins Ferrari's 'prancing horse' stable
RE
11/14New Roma model joins Ferrari's 'prancing horse' stable
RE
11/08JOHN ELKANN : how does it work?
RE
11/08Fiat Chrysler chairman says 'great opportunities' from Peugeot tie up
RE
11/05Lazard looks in-house for next crop of French rainmakers
RE
11/02Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot expected to sign binding merger deal as soon as ear..
RE
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 B
EBIT 2019 10 234 M
Net income 2019 2 061 M
Debt 2019 2 279 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20x
P/E ratio 2020 8,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 16 475 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 75,30  €
Last Close Price 71,14  €
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.50.53%18 254
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-14.44%37 943
FERRARI65.14%30 467
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.63%29 615
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES11.45%24 549
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.62%15 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group