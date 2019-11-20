Exor N : 2019 Exor Investor Day November 20, 2019

Amsterdam, 20 November 2019

2019 Exor Investor Day

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) will hold its 2019 Investor Day event tomorrow 21 November 2019 in Turin, Italy. The event will be hosted by Exor's Chairman and CEO John Elkann, together with the Company's leadership team. Attendance in person is by invitation only.

A live video webcast of the event will begin tomorrow at 3:00pm CET/ 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am EST.

To access the webcast please refer to: livestream.com/ExorWebcast2019. Registration will be required.

The presentation materials will be made available on Exor's corporate website (www.exor.com) under the Presentations section.

For those unable to participate in the live session, the webcast link will remain active for replay until 21 November 2020.