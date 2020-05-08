Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/08 11:42:03 am
48.51 EUR   +1.70%
11:24aEXOR N : Additional Notice of the 2020 AGM
PU
05/05Fiat Chrysler plunges to loss, to reopen U.S. plants on May 18
RE
05/04Ferrari slowed by coronavirus, but not driven off course
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exor N : Additional Notice of the 2020 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 11:24am EDT

ELECTRONIC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 20 MAY 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CEST

AGM update

In the notice dated 8 April 2020 (the AGM Notice) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 20 May 2020 (the AGM), we indicated that the set-up of the AGM may be adapted depending on the requirements of the emergency legislation that would come into effect to allow completely virtual general meetings of shareholders with no physical attendance.

On 24 April 2020, aforesaid emergency legislation has come into effect. This legislation permits the Company to hold the AGM completely virtually. In view of the health safety guidelines set out by the Dutch government in light of COVID-19, we have decided that the AGM will be held completely virtually. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM physically. However, it is possible to follow the meeting via an audiocast and shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions in writing prior to the AGM.

HOW CAN THE SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATE IN THE AGM?

How to participate

You will be able to follow the AGM live via an audiocast. The language of the AGM will be English.

In order to follow the AGM remotely and get access to the audio cast of the AGM, the requirements for participation as set out in the AGM Notice apply as much as possible mutatis mutandisfor the participation via audiocast as follows:

  • Electing Shareholders (as defined in the AGM Notice) need to notify the Agent by6:00 p.m. CESTon 13 May 2020of their participation to the audiocast and provide their e-mail address.
  • Shareholders holding ordinary shares in a Monte Titoli Participant Account must request their Intermediary (as defined in the AGM Notice) to issue a statement that entitles the shareholder to participate at the AGM (Notice of Participation). This statement must be submitted by the Intermediaries to our Agent (Computershare S.p.A. with address: Via Nizza 262/73, 10126 Torino, Italy) no later than 6:00 p.m. CESTon 13 May 2020, according to the instruction provided by the Agent to Monte Titoli participants. The Intermediary shall also send to the Agent the request for the "digital attendance card" and the e-mail address of the requesting shareholders.

No attendance card will be issued. Instead, the Agent will provide shareholders who have followed the participation procedure correctly with a "digital attendance card" (which includes a username and password) that will enable a shareholder to log in to the audiocast.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25

1082 MS Amsterdam, the Netherlands

T +31 (0)20 240 2 220, F +31 (0)20 240 2 738 www.exor.com

Commercial Register No. 64236277

Voting

Shareholders requesting the "digital attendance cards" are invited to cast their votes prior the AGM.

Voting will only be possible in advance of the AGM. Shareholders entitled to vote, as further described in the AGM Notice, have two ways to cast their votes prior to the AGM, namely:

  • You can cast your vote by written proxy directly to our Agent by using the proxy form on the
    Company's website; or
  • Vote online via the web procedure made available on the Company's website.

Questions

Shareholders can ask written questions concerning the items on the AGM agenda via email to the following e-mail address: AGM2020@exor.comuntil 09:00 a.m. CESTon 17 May 2020.

In order for the Company to have the shareholding and the eligibility to ask questions confirmed, the email has to include the name, the surname, the AGM agenda item to which the question refers, and a copy or the reference of the Notice of Participation, issued by the Intermediary, proving shareholder's share possession at the Record Date. Questions received without the required information will, unfortunately, not be answered.

Within the order of the meeting that is being maintained by the Chairman of the meeting, the questions raised may be combined and will be dealt with prior or during the AGM. The answers to the questions will be published with the minutes of the meeting after the AGM.

***

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 15:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXOR N.V.
11:24aEXOR N : Additional Notice of the 2020 AGM
PU
05/05Fiat Chrysler plunges to loss, to reopen U.S. plants on May 18
RE
05/04Ferrari slowed by coronavirus, but not driven off course
RE
05/04Ferrari slowed by coronavirus, but not driven off course
RE
04/27EXOR N : announces Private Placement of 500 mn notes maturing 2030
PU
04/23Italy's Exor raises GEDI stake above 60% ahead of mandatory offer
RE
04/21Ferrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work
RE
04/16Italy unions agree health measures with CNH Industrial for restart
RE
04/08EXOR N : Ferrari to pilot 'Back on Track' employee screening for coronavirus
RE
04/08Agnelli family's Exor vows to push through big deals despite pandemic
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 156 B
EBIT 2020 10 609 M
Net income 2020 2 875 M
Finance 2020 6 450 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 3,91x
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,03x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 11 048 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 70,20  €
Last Close Price 47,70  €
Spread / Highest target 78,2%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-30.95%11 914
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.05%32 408
FERRARI N.V.-4.99%29 057
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-1.96%20 987
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.07%18 926
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-0.84%12 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group