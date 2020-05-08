Exor N : Additional Notice of the 2020 AGM

ELECTRONIC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 20 MAY 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CEST

AGM update

In the notice dated 8 April 2020 (the AGM Notice) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 20 May 2020 (the AGM), we indicated that the set-up of the AGM may be adapted depending on the requirements of the emergency legislation that would come into effect to allow completely virtual general meetings of shareholders with no physical attendance.

On 24 April 2020, aforesaid emergency legislation has come into effect. This legislation permits the Company to hold the AGM completely virtually. In view of the health safety guidelines set out by the Dutch government in light of COVID-19, we have decided that the AGM will be held completely virtually. Shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM physically. However, it is possible to follow the meeting via an audiocast and shareholders will be able to vote and ask questions in writing prior to the AGM.

HOW CAN THE SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATE IN THE AGM?

How to participate

You will be able to follow the AGM live via an audiocast. The language of the AGM will be English.

In order to follow the AGM remotely and get access to the audio cast of the AGM, the requirements for participation as set out in the AGM Notice apply as much as possible mutatis mutandisfor the participation via audiocast as follows:

Electing Shareholders (as defined in the AGM Notice) need to notify the Agent by 6:00 p.m. CEST on 13 May 2020 of their participation to the audiocast and provide their e-mail address.

on of their participation to the audiocast and provide their e-mail address. Shareholders holding ordinary shares in a Monte Titoli Participant Account must request their Intermediary (as defined in the AGM Notice) to issue a statement that entitles the shareholder to participate at the AGM ( Notice of Participation ). This statement must be submitted by the Intermediaries to our Agent (Computershare S.p.A. with address: Via Nizza 262/73, 10126 Torino, Italy) no later than 6:00 p.m. CEST on 13 May 2020 , according to the instruction provided by the Agent to Monte Titoli participants. The Intermediary shall also send to the Agent the request for the "digital attendance card" and the e-mail address of the requesting shareholders.

No attendance card will be issued. Instead, the Agent will provide shareholders who have followed the participation procedure correctly with a "digital attendance card" (which includes a username and password) that will enable a shareholder to log in to the audiocast.

