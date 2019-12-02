Exor N : Agreement signed for the sale to Exor of CIR's 43.78% shareholding in GEDI

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR THE SALE TO EXOR OF CIR'S 43.78% SHAREHOLDING IN GEDI, FOR €0.46 PER SHARE, REPRESENTING A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF €102.4 MILLION

AFTER CLOSING, EXOR WILL LAUNCH A PUBLIC TENDER OFFER AT A PRICE OF €0.46 PER SHARE VIA A NEWCO

CIR INTENDS TO REINVEST IN THE NEW COMPANY IN ORDER TO RETAIN A 5% SHAREHOLDING IN GEDI

Amsterdam/Milan, 2 December 2019 - Following today's Board Meeting of CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. ("CIR"), CIR and EXOR N.V. ("EXOR") signed a binding agreement for the transfer from CIR to EXOR of the control stake in GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. ("GEDI"), equal to 43.78% of the total share capital. The sale price was set at Euro 0.46 per share, representing a total of Euro 102.5 million.

Completion of the transfer of ownership is subject exclusively to receipt of the necessary approvals from the competent authorities, including the European Commission and AgCom and, in view of the expected timing for these authorizations, it is foreseen that the transaction will close by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

Following the closing, EXOR, that will finance the transaction from its own resources, will launch a public tender offer ("Mandatory Tender Offer") via a newly constituted joint stock company on all the outstanding GEDI shares not already owned.

CIR intends to reinvest in the new company, at the Mandatory Tender Offer price, in order to acquire a shareholding equal to 5% in GEDI's fully diluted share capital, so as to support the publishing company's development in the coming years. EXOR and CIR will stipulate agreements in respect of the reinvestment and their respective shareholdings in the new company, that will include, amongst other things, a provision for CIR's membership of the Board of GEDI and the usual provisions with respect to restrictions on any transfer of ownership of the relevant shares.

CIR Chairman, Rodolfo De Benedetti, said:

"After nearly 30 years as controlling shareholders of the Company, I'd like to express my sincerest thanks to all the women and men who have shared this long journey with us, a journey that has seen the group distinguish itself by the quality of its journalism, by its ability to innovate and by its far-sighted and efficient management. All of this made GEDI Italy's leading newspaper publisher, the leader in digital information and one of the most