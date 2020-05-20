Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/20 11:46:40 am
44.575 EUR   -0.86%
11:24aEXOR N : Annual General Meeting
PU
09:14aRationale for FCA-PSA merger deal 'stronger than ever'- Elkann
RE
08:38aJOHN ELKANN : Elkann
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exor N : Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 11:24am EDT

EXOR N.V. announced that all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'AGM') held today were approved.

Among these resolutions were:

  • Adoption of the EXOR N.V. 2019 annual accounts
  • Remuneration report 2019
  • Approval of dividend distribution of €0.43 per share
  • Approval of the amended remuneration policy
  • Reappointment of John Elkann as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and reappointment of the non-executive directors
  • Approval of the extension of the authorization for the repurchase of treasury shares
  • Approval of the proposal for the cancellation of repurchased shares

The AGM adopted the 2019 annual accounts, expressed a positive advice with respect to the remuneration report 2019 and approved a dividend distribution of €0.43 per outstanding shares, which will result in a maximum distribution of approximately €100 million. The Exor dividend will be payable on 24 June 2020 (ex-dividend date 22 June 2020) and will be paid to shareholders of record as at 23 June 2020 (record date).

The AGM also approved to amend the remuneration policy of the Board of Directors to align it with the new statutory requirements of the EU Shareholder Rights Directive.

The AGM also reappointed Mr. Elkann as executive director with title CEO and Chairman, for a term of three years.

Additionally, the AGM reappointed for a term of three years Mr. M. Bolland as non-executive director with the title of Senior Non-Executive Director, and each of Mr. A. Agnelli, Mr. J. Bae, Ms. M. Bethell, Mrs. L. Debroux, Mrs. G. Elkann, Mr. A. Horta-Osório and Mr. A. Nasi as non-executive directors.

The AGM also approved to extend the authorization of the Board of Directors to repurchase its shares on the market. Under the authorization, the Company may purchase on the market, for 18 months from the date of the AGM, shares for a maximum number such as not to exceed the limit set by Dutch law and by the Company's Articles of Association. The repurchase price per share will be between the nominal value of the shares and an amount of 110% of the recorded reference price on the day before each transaction. The maximum amount to be used for the repurchase of shares will be €500,000,000.

The AGM furthermore approved the possibility for the Board of Directors to cancel any ordinary shares held, or to be held, as treasury stock, in order to optimisethe capital structure of the Company and to create more flexibility to manage its capital.

The voting results will be available on EXOR's website (www.exor.com) in the next few days.

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 15:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXOR N.V.
11:24aEXOR N : Annual General Meeting
PU
09:14aRationale for FCA-PSA merger deal 'stronger than ever'- Elkann
RE
08:38aJOHN ELKANN : Elkann
RE
07:56aFiat Chrysler Chairman Says Peugeot Deal on Track
DJ
05/19Fiat Chrysler's loan request raises doubts about 5.5 euro billion dividend
RE
05/19Fiat Chrysler's loan request raises doubts about 5.5 euro billion dividend
RE
05/14Fiat Chrysler/Peugeot deal in spotlight after Exor setbacks
RE
05/14Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot to withhold 2019 dividend payout
RE
05/13Travel and auto stocks lead Europe lower amid virus fears
RE
05/13Collapse of $9 Billion Reinsurance Sale Sends Exor Shares Down
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 156 B
EBIT 2020 418 M
Net income 2020 1 132 M
Finance 2020 1 687 M
Yield 2020 1,05%
P/E ratio 2020 9,42x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 10 413 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 67,13 €
Last Close Price 44,96 €
Spread / Highest target 84,6%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-34.92%11 383
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-21.55%30 793
FERRARI N.V.-4.40%29 236
BYD COMPANY LIMITED16.34%20 206
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-34.79%19 196
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-25.46%12 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group