EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Exor N : announces Private Placement of 500 mn notes maturing 2030

04/27/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

Amsterdam, 27 April 2020

EXOR announces Private Placement of €500 mn notes maturing 2030

EXOR announces the pricing, with the signing taking place today, of €500 million non-convertible notes through a private placement to institutional investors.

The purpose of the issuance is to raise new funds for EXOR's general corporate purposes.

The notes, with an issue price of 98.489% and a fixed annual coupon of 2.25% will reach final maturity on 29 April 2030.

The settlement will take place on 29 April 2020 and the notes (rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's) will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for trading on the Euro MTF Market.

This press release is not, and shall not constitute, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful or restricted by law. No action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act as amended (the "Securities Act")) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. Such notes have not been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws.

Not for distribution in the United States and any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press

release is restricted by law.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 17:17:15 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 156 B
EBIT 2020 10 609 M
Net income 2020 1 972 M
Finance 2020 2 092 M
Yield 2020 0,98%
P/E ratio 2020 5,79x
P/E ratio 2021 6,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 11 083 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 70,20  €
Last Close Price 47,85  €
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-30.73%11 966
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-0.92%30 125
FERRARI N.V.-5.55%28 885
BYD COMPANY LIMITED0.35%20 160
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.07%19 977
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-44.29%12 445
