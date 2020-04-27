Exor N : announces Private Placement of 500 mn notes maturing 2030

Amsterdam, 27 April 2020

EXOR announces Private Placement of €500 mn notes maturing 2030

EXOR announces the pricing, with the signing taking place today, of €500 million non-convertible notes through a private placement to institutional investors.

The purpose of the issuance is to raise new funds for EXOR's general corporate purposes.

The notes, with an issue price of 98.489% and a fixed annual coupon of 2.25% will reach final maturity on 29 April 2030.

The settlement will take place on 29 April 2020 and the notes (rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's) will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for trading on the Euro MTF Market.

