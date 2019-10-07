Log in
EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Exor N : announces the pricing of 300 million notes maturing in 2034 07 ottobre 2019

10/07/2019 | 01:27pm EDT

Amsterdam, 7 October 2019

EXOR announces the pricing of €300 million notes maturing in 2034

EXOR announces today the pricing of €300 million notes due 14 October 2034, with an issue price of 99.725% and a fixed annual coupon of 1.75%.

The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange for trading on the Euro MTF Market with a BBB+ rating by Standard & Poor's. The settlement of the issuance will take place on 14 October 2019.

The purpose of the issuance is to raise new funds for EXOR's general corporate purposes.

This press release is not, and shall not constitute, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful or restricted by law. No action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act as amended (the "Securities Act")) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. Such notes have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any other securities laws.

Not for distribution in the United States and any other jurisdiction where distribution of this press release is restricted by law.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 17:26:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 B
EBIT 2019 10 234 M
Net income 2019 2 061 M
Debt 2019 2 279 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 6,76x
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
EV / Sales2019 0,10x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 13 575 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 69,87  €
Last Close Price 58,62  €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.24.04%15 525
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.84%38 869
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-10.93%28 714
FERRARI50.40%28 665
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-11.13%20 290
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-0.79%15 219
