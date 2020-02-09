Exor N : confirms it has received an approach from Covéa regarding the acquisition of PartnerRe

Amsterdam, 9 February 2020

EXOR CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED AN APPROACH FROM COVÉA REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF PARTNERRE

Amsterdam, 9 February 2020. EXOR confirms that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Covéa regarding a possible all-cash acquisition of PartnerRe.

These discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty that they will result in a transaction. EXOR will refrain from further comment until the final outcome of the discussions is known.