Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exor N : confirms it has received an approach from Covéa regarding the acquisition of PartnerRe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 01:23pm EST

Amsterdam, 9 February 2020

EXOR CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED AN APPROACH FROM COVÉA REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF PARTNERRE

Amsterdam, 9 February 2020. EXOR confirms that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Covéa regarding a possible all-cash acquisition of PartnerRe.

These discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty that they will result in a transaction. EXOR will refrain from further comment until the final outcome of the discussions is known.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 18:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXOR N.V.
01:23pEXOR N : confirms it has received an approach from Covéa regarding the acquisiti..
PU
12:04pItaly's Exor in talks over $9 billion sale of PartnerRe to France's Covea
RE
09:27aExor in Talks to Sell Reinsurer for About $9 Billion
DJ
02/04Ferrari tempers 2020 expectations with cautious upgrade
RE
02/04Ferrari tempers 2020 expectations with cautious upgrade
RE
01/29EXOR N : publishes its 2020 Corporate Calendar
PU
01/08Former Nissan boss Ghosn points the finger at news conference
RE
01/08JOHN ELKANN : Ghosn
RE
01/08Former Nissan boss Ghosn points the finger at news conference
RE
01/07Ferrari joins European auto lobby ACEA four years after spin-off
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 796 M
EBIT 2019 1 777 M
Net income 2019 2 419 M
Debt 2019 2 405 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 6,93x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 16 252 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 79,04  €
Last Close Price 70,18  €
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.3.24%17 748
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.91%38 081
FERRARI0.74%31 940
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.71%29 623
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.94%20 620
BYD COMPANY LIMITED17.22%20 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group