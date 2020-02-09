Exor N : confirms it has received an approach from Covéa regarding the acquisition of PartnerRe

Amsterdam, 9 February 2020
EXOR CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED AN APPROACH FROM COVÉA REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF PARTNERRE
Amsterdam, 9 February 2020. EXOR confirms that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Covéa regarding a possible all-cash acquisition of PartnerRe.
These discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty that they will result in a transaction. EXOR will refrain from further comment until the final outcome of the discussions is known.
|
EXOR N.V.
|
|
|
Gustav Mahlerplein 25,
|
|
|
1082 MS Amsterdam,
|
Media
|
Investor Relations
|
The Netherlands
|
Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221
|
Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222
|
www.exor.com
|
media@exor.com
|
ir@exor.com
Disclaimer
EXOR NV published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 18:22:05 UTC