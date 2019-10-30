Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/30 03:00:07 am
63.17 EUR   +1.62%
03:29aFiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up
RE
02:49aFiat Chrysler, Peugeot In Talks On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine - source
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Fiat carmaker is seen in Nice

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and Frances's Peugeot owner PSA are in talks over a potential tie-up aimed at creating one of the world's leading auto makers.

After ditching a proposed merger with French rival Renault in June, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) confirmed on Wednesday its bid to pursue an alternative alliance at a time when car makers face huge investments for electrification, emission reduction and autonomous driving technologies.

Yet if a combination of Peugeot and FCA succeeds in overcoming political, financial and governance hurdles, the new enterprise would still face substantial challenges.

Global automakers face the prospect of a slowdown in global demand coinciding with the most dramatic technology changes in a century.

The two companies said they are in talks to combine in a deal that could create a $50 billion player, a source familiar with the matter said.

PSA's supervisory board was due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, another source close to the matter said. FCA said in a statement it had nothing more to add for the time being.

U.S.-traded shares in Fiat Chrysler rose sharply on Tuesday and ended up more than 7.5%.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Giulia Segreti and David Holmes)

By Giulio Piovaccari and Sudip Kar-Gupta

Stocks treated in this article : Peugeot, Renault, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Exor N.V.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -1.24% 62.16 End-of-day quote.31.53%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.34% 11.75 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
PEUGEOT 0.24% 24.92 Real-time Quote.33.66%
RENAULT -0.57% 49.4 Real-time Quote.-9.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXOR N.V.
03:29aFiat Chrysler and PSA confirm talks over potential tie-up
RE
02:49aFiat Chrysler, Peugeot In Talks On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot owner PSA in talks to combine - source
RE
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- Update
DJ
10/24FCA pays up to keep its Jeep brand on CR7 Juve jersey
RE
10/21De Benedetti's son hits back in family battle as GEDI earnings drop
RE
10/14EXOR N : announces the closing of its 300 million notes offering 14 ottobre 201..
PU
10/07EXOR N : announces the pricing of 300 million notes maturing in 2034 07 ottobre..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 B
EBIT 2019 10 234 M
Net income 2019 2 061 M
Debt 2019 2 279 M
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 7,17x
P/E ratio 2020 7,77x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 14 395 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 71,26  €
Last Close Price 62,16  €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.31.53%15 994
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-13.50%38 891
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.08%32 900
FERRARI58.34%29 276
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.58%20 463
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-20.70%16 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group