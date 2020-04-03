Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor N.V.    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/03 06:35:27 am
44.02 EUR   -1.03%
06:16aFiat Chrysler starts ventilator component output in Italy
RE
03/31Exor Invests in Ride-Share Firm Via -- WSJ
DJ
03/30EXOR N : Makes $200 Million Investment in Ride-Share Company Via -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiat Chrysler starts ventilator component output in Italy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 06:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign at the U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) has begun producing ventilator parts to help Italy's Siare Engineering boost its output of the medical equipment needed to treat patients during the coronavirus crisis, the carmaker said on Friday.

Carmakers around the world are ramping up production of critical healthcare products and machines to respond to the enormous demand during the pandemic.

Italy, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Europe, had asked Siare to triple its normal monthly production as a part of government efforts to increase the number of intensive care beds.

FCA said that with the support of luxury group Ferrari and holding company Exor, which controls both carmakers, it had produced the first electrovalves, a key part in ventilators, at its plant in Cento, in northern Italy.

The Cento plant is usually used to produces high-performance car engines for the global market. It had been closed because of the coronavirus but has partially reopened for this project.

"With the additional supply of electrovalves from Cento, Siare estimates that it will be able to reduce total production time for ventilators by as much as 30-50%", the statement said.

In addition to the production of the electrovalves, a team of specialists from FCA is also working alongside Siare staff at their production facility near the city of Bologna.

"The objective is to help increase Siare's total production, with a gradual scaling up of daily output beginning from the first week of April", FCA said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Keith Weir)

Stocks treated in this article : Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari N.V., Exor N.V.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -1.42% 43.81 Delayed Quote.-35.61%
FERRARI N.V. -4.45% 141.85 Delayed Quote.-14.31%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.46% 6.195 Delayed Quote.-52.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXOR N.V.
06:16aFiat Chrysler starts ventilator component output in Italy
RE
03/31Exor Invests in Ride-Share Firm Via -- WSJ
DJ
03/30EXOR N : Makes $200 Million Investment in Ride-Share Company Via -- Update
DJ
03/30EXOR N : Invests $200 Million in Ride-Share Company Via
DJ
03/30Exor Nears $200 Million Investment in Ride-Share Company Via
DJ
03/30Lockdown set to stymie Fiat attempt to restart some Italian production
RE
03/27Ferrari extends Italian plant closures to April 14 subject to supplies
RE
03/26Fiat Chrysler agrees new 3.5 billion euro credit facility with banks
RE
03/26Exor Says Plant Closures at Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler, CNH Could Extend
DJ
03/26Exor 2019 Profit Rose; Proposes Unchanged Dividend
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 B
EBIT 2019 10 234 M
Net income 2019 3 145 M
Debt 2019 2 162 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 3,36x
P/E ratio 2020 5,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,08x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 10 503 M
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 70,20  €
Last Close Price 44,48  €
Spread / Highest target 91,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Enrico Vellano Chief Financial Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR N.V.-35.61%12 195
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.98%33 820
FERRARI N.V.-14.31%28 188
BYD COMPANY LIMITED1.50%20 134
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED-3.63%17 203
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.0.91%13 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group