EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM 05 agosto 2019
0
08/05/2019 | 05:45pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Amsterdam, 5 August 2019
EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary
Average price per share
Consideration
shares purchased
excluding fees (€)
excluding fees (€)
29 July 2019
7,000
63.9392
447,574.40
30 July 2019
12,000
62.2490
746,988.00
31 July 2019
7,000
62.8665
440,065.50
1 August 2019
7,000
63.4020
443,814.00
2 August 2019
11,034
61.8859
682,849.02
Total
44,034
62.7082
2,761,290.92
After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €266.95 million for a total amount of 4,849,730 ordinary shares purchased. As of 2 August 2019, the Company held in total 9,391,613 ordinary shares in treasury (3.90% of total issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.