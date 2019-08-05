EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM 05 agosto 2019

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:

Trading Date Number of ordinary Average price per share Consideration shares purchased excluding fees (€) excluding fees (€) 29 July 2019 7,000 63.9392 447,574.40 30 July 2019 12,000 62.2490 746,988.00 31 July 2019 7,000 62.8665 440,065.50 1 August 2019 7,000 63.4020 443,814.00 2 August 2019 11,034 61.8859 682,849.02 Total 44,034 62.7082 2,761,290.92

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €266.95 million for a total amount of 4,849,730 ordinary shares purchased. As of 2 August 2019, the Company held in total 9,391,613 ordinary shares in treasury (3.90% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.