Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Exor NV    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR NV

(EXO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM 05 agosto 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 5 August 2019

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary

Average price per share

Consideration

shares purchased

excluding fees (€)

excluding fees (€)

29 July 2019

7,000

63.9392

447,574.40

30 July 2019

12,000

62.2490

746,988.00

31 July 2019

7,000

62.8665

440,065.50

1 August 2019

7,000

63.4020

443,814.00

2 August 2019

11,034

61.8859

682,849.02

Total

44,034

62.7082

2,761,290.92

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €266.95 million for a total amount of 4,849,730 ordinary shares purchased. As of 2 August 2019, the Company held in total 9,391,613 ordinary shares in treasury (3.90% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 21:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXOR NV
05:45pEXOR N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM 05 agosto 2019
PU
08/01North American Business Powers Fiat Chrysler Results -- WSJ
DJ
07/31Fiat Chrysler defies slowdown thanks to North America performance
RE
07/31Fiat Chrysler defies slowdown thanks to North America performance
RE
07/26Renault cuts revenue goal as car industry misery spreads
RE
07/17Renault forms Chinese electric vehicles venture with Jiangling Motors
RE
07/15EXOR N.V : periodic report on the buyback program 15 luglio 2019
PU
07/08EXOR N.V : periodic report on the buyback program 08 luglio 2019
PU
07/03CARLOS GHOSN : Police search Renault's headquarters near Paris as part of Ghosn ..
RE
07/02Italy's antitrust complains of 'economic damage' from FCA move to London
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 B
EBIT 2019 10 234 M
Net income 2019 2 065 M
Debt 2019 2 279 M
Yield 2019 0,81%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89x
P/E ratio 2020 7,46x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 14 029 M
Chart EXOR NV
Duration : Period :
Exor NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 69,14  €
Last Close Price 59,88  €
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Director
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Non-Executive Director
Annemiek M. Fentener van Vlissingen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR NV29.58%15 937
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.34%40 713
FERRARI64.67%29 770
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-23.79%24 661
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-7.66%20 387
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group