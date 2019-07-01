EXOR N.V: periodic report on the buyback program 01 luglio 2019

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:

Trading Date Number of ordinary Average price per share Consideration shares purchased excluding fees (€) excluding fees (€) 24 June 2019 25,000 60.8569 1,521,422.50 25 June 2019 25,000 60.5431 1,513,577.50 26 June 2019 25,000 60.3832 1,509,580.00 27 June 2019 25,000 60.8423 1,521,057.50 28 June 2019 25,000 61.4393 1,535,982.50 Total 125,000 60.8130 7,601,620.00

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €256.99 million for a total amount of 4,692,396 ordinary shares purchased. As of 28 June 2019, the Company held in total 9,234,279 ordinary shares in treasury (3.83% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.