EXOR NV

(EXO)
EXOR N.V: periodic report on the buyback program 01 luglio 2019

07/01/2019 | 10:43am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 1 July 2019

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary

Average price per share

Consideration

shares purchased

excluding fees (€)

excluding fees (€)

24 June 2019

25,000

60.8569

1,521,422.50

25 June 2019

25,000

60.5431

1,513,577.50

26 June 2019

25,000

60.3832

1,509,580.00

27 June 2019

25,000

60.8423

1,521,057.50

28 June 2019

25,000

61.4393

1,535,982.50

Total

125,000

60.8130

7,601,620.00

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €256.99 million for a total amount of 4,692,396 ordinary shares purchased. As of 28 June 2019, the Company held in total 9,234,279 ordinary shares in treasury (3.83% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:42:01 UTC
