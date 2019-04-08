EXOR N.V: periodic report on the buyback program 08 aprile 2019
04/08/2019 | 01:13pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Amsterdam, 8 April 2019
EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary
Average price per share
Consideration
shares purchased
excluding fees (€)
excluding fees (€)
1 April 2019
34,792
59.1395
2,057,581.35
2 April 2019
28,913
59.2234
1,712,325.26
3 April 2019
32,587
59.8782
1,951,251.40
4 April 2019
23,599
59.9743
1,415,334.60
5 April 2019
26,571
60.3692
1,604,070.87
Total
146,462
59.6780
8,740,563.48
After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €174.49 million for a total amount of 3,291,125 ordinary shares purchased. As of 5 April 2019, the Company held in total 8,722,008 ordinary shares in treasury (3.62% of total issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.