EXOR NV

(EXO)
EXOR N.V: periodic report on the buyback program 08 aprile 2019

04/08/2019 | 01:13pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 8 April 2019

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary

Average price per share

Consideration

shares purchased

excluding fees (€)

excluding fees (€)

1 April 2019

34,792

59.1395

2,057,581.35

2 April 2019

28,913

59.2234

1,712,325.26

3 April 2019

32,587

59.8782

1,951,251.40

4 April 2019

23,599

59.9743

1,415,334.60

5 April 2019

26,571

60.3692

1,604,070.87

Total

146,462

59.6780

8,740,563.48

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €174.49 million for a total amount of 3,291,125 ordinary shares purchased. As of 5 April 2019, the Company held in total 8,722,008 ordinary shares in treasury (3.62% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 17:12:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 144 B
EBIT 2018 8 254 M
Net income 2018 1 347 M
Debt 2018 3 209 M
Yield 2018 0,66%
P/E ratio 2018 9,35
P/E ratio 2019 7,80
EV / Sales 2018 0,12x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 14 537 M
Managers
NameTitle
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Director
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osório Non-Executive Director
Annemiek M. Fentener van Vlissingen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOR NV27.63%16 299
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION7.27%49 756
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.79%31 045
FERRARI40.35%25 621
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.28%23 859
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 820
