EXOR N.V: periodic report on the buyback program 27 maggio 2019
0
05/27/2019 | 11:39am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Amsterdam, 27 May 2019
EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:
Trading Date
Number of ordinary
Average price per share
Consideration
shares purchased
excluding fees (€)
excluding fees (€)
20 May 2019
5,500
57.4370
315,904
21 May 2019
5,500
57.2450
314,848
22 May 2019
5,000
57.1918
285,959
23 May 2019
5,000
56.1612
280,806
24 May 2019
5,000
56.4534
282,267
Total
26,000
56.9147
1,479,783
After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €219.29 million for a total amount of 4,050,968 ordinary shares purchased. As of 24 May 2019, the Company held in total 9,338,880 ordinary shares in treasury (3.88% of total issued share capital).
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.