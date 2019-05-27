Log in
EXOR NV

(EXO)
EXOR N.V: periodic report on the buyback program 27 maggio 2019

05/27/2019 | 11:39am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 27 May 2019

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:

Trading Date

Number of ordinary

Average price per share

Consideration

shares purchased

excluding fees (€)

excluding fees (€)

20 May 2019

5,500

57.4370

315,904

21 May 2019

5,500

57.2450

314,848

22 May 2019

5,000

57.1918

285,959

23 May 2019

5,000

56.1612

280,806

24 May 2019

5,000

56.4534

282,267

Total

26,000

56.9147

1,479,783

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €219.29 million for a total amount of 4,050,968 ordinary shares purchased. As of 24 May 2019, the Company held in total 9,338,880 ordinary shares in treasury (3.88% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.

EXOR N.V.

Gustav Mahlerplein 25,

1082 MS Amsterdam,

Media

Investor Relations

The Netherlands

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 221

Tel. +31 (0)20 240 2 222

www.exor.com

media@exor.com

ir@exor.com

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:38:02 UTC
