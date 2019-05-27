EXOR N.V: periodic report on the buyback program 27 maggio 2019

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

EXOR N.V. (MTA: EXO) ("EXOR" or the "Company") announces that, under the ordinary share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed the following transactions on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.), as per the specified period below, reported in aggregate on a daily basis:

Trading Date Number of ordinary Average price per share Consideration shares purchased excluding fees (€) excluding fees (€) 20 May 2019 5,500 57.4370 315,904 21 May 2019 5,500 57.2450 314,848 22 May 2019 5,000 57.1918 285,959 23 May 2019 5,000 56.1612 280,806 24 May 2019 5,000 56.4534 282,267 Total 26,000 56.9147 1,479,783

After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the program, the total invested amount is approximately €219.29 million for a total amount of 4,050,968 ordinary shares purchased. As of 24 May 2019, the Company held in total 9,338,880 ordinary shares in treasury (3.88% of total issued share capital).

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on EXOR's corporate website under the Share Buyback Programsection.