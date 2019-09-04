EXOR : board of Directors approes H1 2019 consolidated results September 04, 2019

EXOR closed the first half of 2019 with a consolidated profit of €2,427 million; the first half of 2018 ended with a consolidated profit of €741 million. The increase of €1,686 million is mainly attributable to the improvements of the overall performances of the subsidiaries for €1,646 million and includes EXOR's share of the net gain realized on the disposal of Magneti Marelli for €1,092 million (total €3.8 billion).

At 30 June 2019 the consolidated equity attributable to owners of the parent amounts to €14,387 million with a net increase of €2,177 million, compared to €12,210 million at 31 December 2018. The increase is mainly attributable to the consolidated net profit of €2,427 million, partially offset by the buyback of EXOR shares (€196 million) and payment of dividends (€100 million).

The consolidated net financial position of the Holdings System at 30 June 2019 is a negative €2,521 million and reflects a positive change of €734 million compared to the negative financial position of €3,255 million at 31 December 2018. The positive change is mainly due to dividends received from the subsidiaries of €1,059 million, partially offset by the buyback of EXOR shares (€196 million) and payment of dividends (€100 million).

Under the share buyback program launched on 14 November 2018, in the first half of 2019 EXOR purchased on the Italian Stock Exchange 3,460,886 ordinary shares for a total invested amount of €196 million. As at 30 June 2019 EXOR held in total 9,234,279 ordinary shares in treasury (3.83% of total issued share capital).

As of 4 September 2019, EXOR has purchased 4,878,332 ordinary shares, considering those executed since the program was launched, for a total invested amount of €269 million and holds in total 9,420,215 ordinary shares in treasury (3.91% of total issued share capital).