Top Agents and Teams From Across Canada Join eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced some of the new agents and teams who recently joined the brokerage in Canada.



Tracey Fines and Tracey Fines Homes, Ontario:

Fines is a 20-year real estate veteran and an experienced investor. She is also an award-winning, published interior designer, author and speaker. Her speaking and TV appearances help buyers, sellers and investors unlock a property’s potential.

Derek Gillette, and Derek Gillette and Associates, British Columbia:

During his more than 20 years in the real estate industry, Gillette was named one of Canada’s Top Realtors® by Real Estate Professional Magazine and the No. 1 Realtor® at RE/MAX of Nanaimo for several years. He earned RE/MAX International’s highest achievement, Circle of Legends Award, for achieving $10 million in gross commission after being with the company at least 10 years. In addition, he developed marketing analytics software that is used by real estate agents across Canada.

Wayne Jewell and The Diamond Real Estate Team, Ontario:

Jewell was the No. 1 Realtor® at Sutton Preferred Realty for four years before starting his own mini franchise, Sutton Diamond Realty. He and his team of six had more than $70 million in sales for 2018. As a way to give back to his community, he donates part of his commissions to the local food bank. To date, he has given more than $8,000.

Pierre Nadeau and Nadeau Real Estate Group, Ontario:

Nadeau has been in real estate for 16 years. He and his team sell between 300 and 400 homes each year. He earned the Chairman’s Club award at Royal LePage for achieving the top one percent on a national level, 10 out of 14 years.

Gopal Sahota, British Columbia:

Sahota is the current president of the British Columbia chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America and was previously president of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. He earned numerous sales awards in real estate and volunteers in the community as a coach and mentor for children.

Jason Simard and Sims Real Estate Group, British Columbia:

Simard has been in real estate for nearly four years. In 2017 and 2018 he and his team achieved the highest annual production level of Diamond Club at RE/MAX. In 2018 with seven licensed agents, the team closed 257 transactions representing $105 million in sales volume and more than $2.1 million in gross commission income.

Rachel Vanderveen and The Vanderveen Team, Alberta:

Vanderveen has been in real estate since 2006. She and her team were top producers at their previous brokerage, earning the MaxWell South Star Realty Chairman’s Award the past four years. In 2018, Vanderveen earned the brokerages’ Community Spirit Award, for her ongoing charity work with the Auburn Bay Angels.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 21,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us