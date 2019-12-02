Log in
eXp Continues International Expansion, Opens in Australia

12/02/2019 | 06:01pm EST

BELLINGHAM, Wash. and SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced eXp is now open for business in Australia.

“We are excited to bring this life-changing opportunity to agents in Australia and open our second country outside of North America,” said eXp CEO Jason Gesing. “We have been speaking with agents across Australia in nearly every state, and our model and the opportunity have been very well received. During our soft launch period, we've seen strong interest from Australian agents, with hundreds looking to join eXp."

eXp is expanding into Australia under the leadership of Stephen Lea, who will manage the company’s expansion and real estate operations in the country. Lea, International Expansion Leader for eXp Australia, has been in the Australian real estate industry for more than 20 years, working for some of the biggest names in Australian real estate. Prior to eXp, he was Vice President of Marketing for Australia’s No. 1 property portal and also specialised in establishing franchises and identifying and acquiring talent for leading real estate brands.

“eXp is the first brand that I’ve worked with where I have been blown away by the quality of people who have approached me,” said Lea. “eXp is a game changer for the Australian real estate market both financially and professionally. Agents can earn more, become shareholders in a public company and keep their own personal brand.”

eXp empowers its agents with a range of technology tools and services as well as education and training to help them grow their businesses. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp also offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

The company already has established market share across North America with more than 24,000 agents.

To learn more about becoming an eXp Australia estate agent, please visit https://expaustralia.com.au/.

About eXp
eXp is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in North America with more than 24,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six  Canadian provinces. In addition, the company operates in the United Kingdom. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:
Cynthia Nowak
Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp
360.419.5285 ext. 116
cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:
Raymond “RJ” Jones
Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings
360.761.4393
investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abb9e7a1-ea9b-40c9-a99d-7e3ff4a166c9

eXp Australia

eXp Australia

© GlobeNewswire 2019
