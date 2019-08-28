eXp Realty Announces August ICON Agents

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 78 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for August 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for August 2019 are as follows:
Efmorfia Apostolis, Arizona
Madhu Baker, Ontario
Matt and Renée Beaver, Texas
Kinan Beck, Texas
Rob Bell, Missouri
Derek Brandenburg, North Dakota and Minnesota
Tyler Bundy, Nebraska
Jennifer Burns, Louisiana
Nathan Lee Butcher, California
Pete Carpenter, Alaska
Andrew Childers, North Carolina
Angie Cody, Tennessee
Andrea and Bryan Crouch, Arizona
Maria DelRosario Cruz, Kentucky
Judith de la Cruz, North Carolina
Thomas DeCarlo, Massachusetts
Brian deDiego, California
Douglas J. DeGroot, Florida
Keith Duble, Texas
Danny Duvall, Ohio
Tracy Ellis, Missouri
Deana Fawcett, British Columbia
Ali Haghgoo, Maryland and Pennsylvania
Jack Louis Hamilton Jr., North Carolina and South Carolina
Kathy Hansen, Colorado
Janette Friend-Harrington and Doug Harrington, Texas
Seth Hellinga, Iowa and Minnesota
Michael Brian Higdon, Kentucky
Kate Howard, Iowa and Illinois
Alexis Hughes and Angel Trombly, North Carolina and South Carolina
Tierny Jordan, Texas
Kevin Kauffman, Arizona
Nathan King, California
Stacey and Jim Lambright, Ohio
Regan Laughlin, South Dakota
James William Lee, California
Joe Mayol, California
Rod McIntosh, California
Darren Miller, Tennessee and Georgia
Matt Mittelstadt, Texas
Mike & Sharon Murphy, Minnesota
Claudia S.Nelson, Virginia
Chris Nordella, California
Esmir Omerovic, New York
Sean N. Bates, Florida
Tammy Pack, Texas
Mark Peebles, Ohio
AJ Pettersen, Minnesota
Jason and Jennifer Phipps, Washington
Cynthia Porpora, Florida
Pamela Potoczek, Indiana, Florida and Illinois
Jake Rockwell, Oregon and Hawaii
Mary L. Rodriguez, Texas
Deborah Ronayne, Michigan
Jeff Rose, New Mexico
Heidi Rose, Oklahoma
Simone Rousseau, Alberta
Svetlana Sheinina, Massachusetts
Jeffrey Sibbach, Arizona
Klaus Sinn, Florida
Jeremy Smith, Texas
Matt Smith, Missouri
Robert Snyder, Minnesota and Wisconsin
Amy and Eric Steinhoff, Maryland
Anne Stewart, Oregon
Todd Stewart Taliaferro, Michigan
Tom Tamrack, South Carolina and North Carolina
Farris Emile Tarazi II, California
BJ Thornburg, Virginia
Jason and Veronica VanZant, Nevada
Ken Varilek, Pennsylvania
Jason Veenstra, Michigan
Michelle “Missy” Walden, Virginia
Jennifer Wehner, Arizona
Kyle Whissel, California
Gay Streater Young, Tennessee and Mississippi
JC Young, Texas
Brittany Elizabeth Zapitz, Florida
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
