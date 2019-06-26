eXp Realty Announces June ICON Agents

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 40 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019 are as follows:
Jason Arcuri, Connecticut
Jamie Batte, Oregon and Washington
Daniel Beer, California
Jeanette Bell, Missouri
Mike Blake, Michigan
Robbie Breaux, Louisiana
Kent Brenneman, Indiana
Colin Cameron, Pennsylvania
Vickie Coleman, Virginia
Brian Danney, California
Angelo DePaola, Alabama and Florida
Monica Diaz, California
Derek P. Donatelli, Pennsylvania
Laura Dupree, Louisiana
Walter Ferrero, Florida
Jamie Flanagan, Nebraska
Aileen Fountain, Alabama
David and Monica Fry, Minnesota
Jeffrey and Renee Funk, Florida
Randy Gammo, Michigan
Benjamin Gentile, Illinois and Wisconsin
Tiffany Gelzinis, Virginia
Dina Hogg, Arizona
Ryan Keeton, Kentucky
Daniel Kingsley, Minnesota
Heather Kirkpatrick, Louisiana
Patricia Kiteke, British Columbia
Shelley Johnson and Craig LePage, North Carolina and South Carolina
Heather Littrell, North Carolina
Paul Locatelli, California
Timothy Macy, Texas
Nate Molter, California
Jenny Palm, Louisiana
Ally Puentes, Oregon
Tomasz Racult, New York
Scott and Amy Ryan, California
LuAnn Shikasho, California
Vanna Siackhasone, Alaska
Lisa Tran, North Carolina
Mark Zawaideh, Michigan
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
About eXp Realty eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.