eXp Realty Announces June ICON Agents

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 40 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019 are as follows:

Jason Arcuri, Connecticut

Jamie Batte, Oregon and Washington

Daniel Beer, California

Jeanette Bell, Missouri

Mike Blake, Michigan

Robbie Breaux, Louisiana

Kent Brenneman, Indiana

Colin Cameron, Pennsylvania

Vickie Coleman, Virginia

Brian Danney, California

Angelo DePaola, Alabama and Florida

Monica Diaz, California

Derek P. Donatelli, Pennsylvania

Laura Dupree, Louisiana

Walter Ferrero, Florida

Jamie Flanagan, Nebraska

Aileen Fountain, Alabama

David and Monica Fry, Minnesota

Jeffrey and Renee Funk, Florida

Randy Gammo, Michigan

Benjamin Gentile, Illinois and Wisconsin

Tiffany Gelzinis, Virginia

Dina Hogg, Arizona

Ryan Keeton, Kentucky

Daniel Kingsley, Minnesota

Heather Kirkpatrick, Louisiana

Patricia Kiteke, British Columbia

Shelley Johnson and Craig LePage, North Carolina and South Carolina

Heather Littrell, North Carolina

Paul Locatelli, California

Timothy Macy, Texas

Nate Molter, California

Jenny Palm, Louisiana

Ally Puentes, Oregon

Tomasz Racult, New York

Scott and Amy Ryan, California

LuAnn Shikasho, California

Vanna Siackhasone, Alaska

Lisa Tran, North Carolina

Mark Zawaideh, Michigan

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact: Cynthia Nowak Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty 360.419.5285 ext. 116 cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America 949.385.6449 greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us