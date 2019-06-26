Log in
EXp World Holdings Inc    EXPI

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS INC

(EXPI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/26 04:00:13 pm
10.275 USD   -4.60%
06:01peXp Realty Announces June ICON Agents
GL
06/24eXp Realty Exceeds 20,000 Agents in North America
GL
06/19eXp Realty's Glenn Sanford Named a Glassdoor Top CEO for Second Year in a Row
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

eXp Realty Announces June ICON Agents

06/26/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™ and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced 40 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019.

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for June 2019 are as follows:

  • Jason Arcuri, Connecticut
  • Jamie Batte, Oregon and Washington
  • Daniel Beer, California
  • Jeanette Bell, Missouri
  • Mike Blake, Michigan
  • Robbie Breaux, Louisiana
  • Kent Brenneman, Indiana
  • Colin Cameron, Pennsylvania
  • Vickie Coleman, Virginia
  • Brian Danney, California
  • Angelo DePaola, Alabama and Florida
  • Monica Diaz, California
  • Derek P. Donatelli, Pennsylvania
  • Laura Dupree, Louisiana
  • Walter Ferrero, Florida
  • Jamie Flanagan, Nebraska
  • Aileen Fountain, Alabama
  • David and Monica Fry, Minnesota
  • Jeffrey and Renee Funk, Florida
  • Randy Gammo, Michigan
  • Benjamin Gentile, Illinois and Wisconsin
  • Tiffany Gelzinis, Virginia
  • Dina Hogg, Arizona
  • Ryan Keeton, Kentucky
  • Daniel Kingsley, Minnesota
  • Heather Kirkpatrick, Louisiana
  • Patricia Kiteke, British Columbia
  • Shelley Johnson and Craig LePage, North Carolina and South Carolina
  • Heather Littrell, North Carolina
  • Paul Locatelli, California
  • Timothy Macy, Texas
  • Nate Molter, California
  • Jenny Palm, Louisiana
  • Ally Puentes, Oregon
  • Tomasz Racult, New York
  • Scott and Amy Ryan, California
  • LuAnn Shikasho, California
  • Vanna Siackhasone, Alaska
  • Lisa Tran, North Carolina
  • Mark Zawaideh, Michigan

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.

About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:
Cynthia Nowak
Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty
360.419.5285 ext. 116
cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik
Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America
949.385.6449
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
