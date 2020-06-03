Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EXp World Holdings, Inc.    EXPI

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/03 01:10:09 pm
11.405 USD   +5.60%
01:01peXp Realty Exceeds 30,000 Agents Globally
GL
06/01eXp World Holdings Appoints Fee Gentry to Board of Directors
GL
06/01EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eXp Realty Exceeds 30,000 Agents Globally

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced that the company has exceeded 30,000 real estate agents across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. This important company milestone represents an increase of 10,000 agents year-over-year (50 percent).

This comes on the heels of being named for the third consecutive year to the Swanepoel Mega 1000 list, which ranks the top 1,000 U.S. residential real estate brokerages. eXp Realty was ranked No. 2 for top mover for sales volume growth year-over-year, No. 3 for closed transaction sides in 2019 and agent count at the end of 2019, and No. 4 for closed sales volume in 2019.

“This has been another exceptional year of growth with an additional 10,000 agents finding their home at eXp,” said eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing. “It is clear that our innovative cloud-based platform and recognition are turning heads among agents, teams and broker owners. Additionally, the current climate of remote work due to the global pandemic has further accelerated eXp’s desirability for its virtual office environment, where agents are free from the confines of brick-and-mortar offices.”

About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 30,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.

Media Relations Contact:
Cynthia Nowak           
Vice President, Marketing and Communications, eXp World Holdings
360.419.5285 ext. 116           
press@exprealty.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Raymond “RJ” Jones
Executive Vice President, Finance and Growth, eXp World Holdings
360.761.4393
investors@expworldholdings.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
01:01peXp Realty Exceeds 30,000 Agents Globally
GL
06/01eXp World Holdings Appoints Fee Gentry to Board of Directors
GL
06/01EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28eXp Realty Announces May ICON Agents
GL
05/18eXp World Holdings' Shareholder Summit Held Virtually for First Time
GL
05/14EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/07VirBELA Offers Solutions as Travel and Geographical Shutdowns Hamper Business
GL
05/07eXp Realty Hires Michael Valdes as Executive Vice President International Exp..
GL
05/05eXp World Holdings Reports First-Quarter Financial Results
GL
05/05EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 234 M - -
Net income 2020 5,03 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 154x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 725 M 725 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 634
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
eXp World Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 10,80 $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn Darrel Sanford Chairman, CEO, Secretary & Treasurer
Jeff Whiteside Chief Financial & Collaboration Officer
Raymond J. Jones Executive Vice President-Finance & Growth
John Tobison Chief Information Officer
Jason Gesing Director & Executive VP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.-4.68%725
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.96%15 060
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.29.69%13 115
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.92.94%6 439
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.35%5 452
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.69.30%5 129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group