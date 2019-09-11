Log in
eXp Realty First RESO-certified Real Estate Brokerage

09/11/2019 | 11:00am EDT

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced it is the first RESO Web API and Data Dictionary certified real estate brokerage. With these certifications, eXp Realty has the ability to manage its own data, and promote efficiencies within its applications and enable interoperability between systems and partners.

“More and more companies are realizing that RESO standards are not just for MLSs. eXp Realty is showing great leadership as a brokerage pushing interoperability and technology innovation for the entire industry,” said Real Estate Standards Organization CEO Sam DeBord. “As professionals and consumers seek a more connected experience in their real estate technology, it will be critical for more organizations to follow eXp's lead to drive standards adoption throughout the industry."

eXp Realty embraces data standards to create a solid foundation for a streamlined enterprise and to facilitate growth in the real estate industry. The company’s goal is to use industry standards to collect and operationalize data in order to provide tools which create efficiencies for eXp Realty agents. Agents can continue to use their preferred vendors to help manage their business, and standards enable eXp to incubate innovation for the marketplace.

“It is exciting to be the leader in adopting real estate industry standards among the brokerage community. These standards will create a transparent, interoperable interface where eXp Realty and all our partners are talking the same language,” said eXp Realty Senior Director, Data Services, Tony Beach. “We believe in agent choice, and these standards make it easier for any organization across the industry to work with us.”

About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 22,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:
Cynthia Nowak
Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty
360.419.5285 ext. 116
cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Falesnik
Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America
949.385.6449
greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
