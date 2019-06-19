eXp Realty's Glenn Sanford Named a Glassdoor Top CEO for Second Year in a Row

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. today announced that CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford was named a Top CEO in Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards for 2019.

Sanford was ranked No. 48 among all small and medium businesses on Glassdoor. Currently on Glassdoor, Sanford has a 97 percent approval score. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

The award is based solely on anonymous and voluntary employee feedback via Glassdoor, where employees rate various factors about their employment experience. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 19,000 agents across four Canadian provinces, 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The company recently announced expansion into the U.K. and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com , or email Canadian brokerage operations at cdnops@exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact: Cynthia Nowak Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty 360.419.5285 ext. 116 cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America 949.385.6449 greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us