EXp World Holdings, Inc.

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXPI)
eXp World Holdings' Shareholder Summit Held Virtually for First Time

05/18/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Thousands Join General Session, Expo and Breakouts

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 9,500 people from 27 countries attended eXp World Holdings’ first virtual The eXp Shareholder Summit general session last week. This was the sixth annual summit, where eXp agents, shareholders and guests gathered to get an update on the company’s financials and future outlook.

Traditionally, the summit is an in-person event, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak it was held in the company’s virtual campus, which is developed by one of its companies, VirBELA. VirBELA helps people around the world communicate, collaborate and meet without travel or physical contact.

“This was my first virtual eXp conference and the only thing I missed were the hugs,” said eXp Realty agent Elizabeth Riley. “I completely engaged at our event where I led a panel discussion in front of hundreds of people from all over the country, represented the agent advisory council and attended a mastermind with the top 2% of real estate agents in the entire country where we share, collaborate and build each other up every step of the way. But, most importantly, I immersed myself in our culture with conversations and selfies even though we couldn’t see our colleagues in person.”

The eXp Shareholder Summit took place during four days, including a day-long general session, breakouts and an expo hall. With an average audience of 1,200 people per session, breakouts consisted of 75 sessions across five auditoriums covering a variety of topics for agents, including growth, sales and expansion. The expo hall had 22 vendor booths and saw more than 3,000 visits in one day.

“eXp has been fully virtual since our inception in 2009, so we were uniquely positioned to quickly pivot to a massive virtual event,” said eXp World Holdings Founder and CEO Glenn Sanford. “It is pretty special when you can do an event even better in the virtual world with thousands of our eXp family and friends, share great content and have meaningful, serendipitous collisions throughout the convention center. It was an epic week and I am super stoked to say that eXp is prepared for anything.”

About eXp World Holdings
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty and VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 29,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social

Media Relations Contact:
Cynthia Nowak
Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp World Holdings
360.419.5285 ext. 116
cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:
Raymond “RJ” Jones
Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings
360.761.4393
investors@expworldholdings.com



