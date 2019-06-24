Log in
Expedeon AG: Expedeon AG introduces Lightning-Link(R) Metal Labelling Kits to support single cell analysis

06/24/2019

DGAP-News: Expedeon AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Expedeon AG: Expedeon AG introduces Lightning-Link(R) Metal Labelling Kits to support single cell analysis (news with additional features)

24.06.2019 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
24 June 2019

 

Expedeon AG introduces Lightning-Link(R) Metal Labelling Kits to support single cell analysis

Novel antibody labelling immunoassay technology for multiplex immune profiling addresses one of the fastest growing, billion-dollar life science market sectors

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 24 June 2019: Expedeon AG (Frankfurt: EXN; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) announced today it has introduced Lightning-Link(R) Metal Labelling Kits for use in multiple immunoassay-based applications to support single cell analysis. The new kits will enable users to dramatically enhance the phenotypic analysis of heterogeneous cell populations, providing increased multiplexing capability compared to fluorophore labelling, improving sample throughput and research output.

Metal labelling is a technique using rare metal isotopes as opposed to fluorophores for antibody labelling, distinctly increasing the available analytical spectrum. Because the metals do not produce the background noise associated with fluorophores, multiplexing capabilities are greatly increased. This technique is utilised in numerous fields such as immunology, oncology, phospho-proteomics and haematology through its associated applications, such as dissociation-enhanced lanthanide fluorescence immunoassays, multiplexed ion beam imaging, x-ray fluorescence and mass cytometry (cytometry by time-of-flight).

By using antibodies (or other probes) labelled with purified metal isotopes, mass cytometers can detect more than 50 different parameters at a single-cell level, exceeding the dimensionality of any other flow cytometry methodology currently on the market. Expedeon's metal labelling kits require just 30 seconds hands-on time, a significant improvement from the current available methods which require hours to perform, and offer clear improvements in terms of efficiency and ease of use.

The immunoassay market is a core focus of research in biotechnology, with an estimated market value of $1.6 to $1.7 billion according to a 2017 industry survey [1]. Additionally, global investment in applications such as mass cytometry continues to increase, with Japan, China and the Americas leading the way in adoption of new technologies.

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO, Expedeon AG, said: "The single cell biology market continues to be one of the fastest growing markets within biotechnology. With researchers increasingly looking to deliver more information within each assay, it is clear that higher-plex solutions will dominate the space. We are excited to offer a solution to the limitations with regards to the breadth of reagents currently available by simplifying processes and accelerating timelines. The new Lightning-Link(R) Metal Labelling Kits build on Expedeon's existing strong foothold in the immunological research market through its well-established proprietary Lightning-Link(R) technology, and will enable users to dramatically enhance the phenotypic analysis of heterogeneous cell populations and expedite their discovery processes."

The first 10 metal labelling kits will be showcased by Expedeon at the CYTO 2019 conference, 22-26 June, Vancouver (booth 121): Lightning-Link(R)159Tb, Lightning-Link(R)141Pr, Lightning-Link(R)165Ho, Lightning-Link(R)169Tm, Lightning-Link(R)139La, Lightning-Link(R)175Lu, Lightning-Link(R)151Eu, Lightning-Link(R)154Sm, Lightning-Link(R)144Nd and Lightning-Link(R)153Eu. A further 25 kits will be available within the coming months.

 

References:

1. Biocompare, 2019, Survey Sizes Up Immunoassay Market: https://www.biocompare.com/Editorial-Articles/348411-Survey-Sizes-Up-Immunoassay-Market/

 

For further information, please contact:

Expedeon AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
CEO/CSO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@expedeon.com
Investor website: www.investors.expedeon.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)
Raimund Gabriel
Managing Partner
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: expedeon@mc-services.eu

Zyme Communications (Trade and UK Media Relations)
Katie Odgaard
Phone: +44 (0)7787 502 947
Email: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

About Expedeon AG: www.expedeon.com
Expedeon is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. The Company's core technologies, innovative products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and play an integral part in new diagnostic tools being brought to market. With applications spanning the entire workflows in genomics, proteomics and immunology, Expedeon's technologies both accelerate and simplify research and make new and cost-effective processes available to biopharmaceutical and diagnostic organisations alike, thereby underpinning its customers' development and commercialisation objectives. Expedeon's products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. Expedeon AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: EXN; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

### This publication is intended for information only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of Expedeon AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. Expedeon does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IWLUFPNBCH
Document title: Metal_Eng

24.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investors@expedeon.com
Internet: www.expedeon.com
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03
WKN: A1RFM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 829079

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829079  24.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829079&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
