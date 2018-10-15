Log in
EXPEDEON AG (EXN)
Expedeon AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/15/2018


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2018 / 13:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: David
Last name(s): Roth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Expedeon AG

b) LEI
391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.9914 EUR 11896.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.9914 EUR 11896.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-10-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: London Stock Exchange
MIC: XLON


15.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.expedeon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

45407  15.10.2018 


© EQS 2018
