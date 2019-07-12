Log in
EXPEDEON AG

(EXN)
Expedeon AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/12/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2019 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mrs.
First name: Kathrin
Last name(s): Plaggemars

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr.
First name: Hansjörg
Last name(s): Plaggemars
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Expedeon AG

b) LEI
391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.05 EUR 10703.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.05 EUR 10703.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


12.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.expedeon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52597  12.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 16,0 M
EBIT 2019 -0,81 M
Net income 2019 -1,51 M
Debt 2019 3,36 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -106x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,61x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
Capitalization 54,4 M
Technical analysis trends EXPEDEON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,20  €
Last Close Price 1,06  €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pilar de la Huerta Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDEON AG17.88%61
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC37.08%31 430
LONZA GROUP31.25%24 838
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 507
INCYTE CORPORATION27.74%17 964
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION84.09%15 473
