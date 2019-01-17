Log in
EXPEDEON AG (EXN)
    
01/17 01:32:19 pm
0.949 EUR   +2.59%
2016SYGNIS AG : quaterly earnings release
Expedeon AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/17/2019 | 01:20pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Expedeon AG
Expedeon AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.01.2019 / 19:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Expedeon AG
Street: Waldhofer Str. 102
Postal code: 69123
City: Heidelberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm Zours
Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Jan 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.28 % 5.62 % 13.91 % 51411323
Previous notification 7.81 % 0.0 % 7.81 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1RFM03 0 4258654 0 % 8.28 %
Total 4258654 8.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Convertible Bond 26.08.2021 until 13.08.2021 Physical 1462105 2.84 %
Option until 27.08.2021 Physical 1428570 2.78 %
      Total 2890675 5.62 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Wilhelm Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % 5.89 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 6.60 % % 8.00 %
Investunity AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Jan 2019


17.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.expedeon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

767273  17.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767273&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
