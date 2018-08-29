Log in
EXPEDEON AG (EXN)
News

Expedeon : to present at upcoming investor conferences

08/29/2018

DGAP-News: Expedeon AG / Key word(s): Conference
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
29 August 2018

/

Expedeon AG to present at upcoming investor conferences

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 29 August 2018 - Expedeon AG (Frankfurt: EXN; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences. Expedeon will present the Company, its strategy and financial figures and an outlook on the full year 2018, the first year during which an overall positive EBIDTA is expected.

German Fall Conference 2018
3-4 September 2018
Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Venue: Le Mèridien Frankfurt, Wiesenhüttenplatz 28-38, 60329 Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Presentation: Monday, 3 September, 11:15-11:55 AM CET, Stream II

At the German Fall Conference hosted by Equity Forum, listed companies present their latest business figures and an outlook on the upcoming business year to selected investors, analysts, financial journalists and other capital market players. The program is available here.

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (German Equity Forum) 2018
26-28 November 2018
Frankfurt/Main, Germany

Venue: Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel and Conference Center, Airport/Terminal 1, Hugo-Eckener-Ring 15, 60594 Frankfurt/Main, Germany
Presentation: Tuesday, 27 November, 2:00-2:30 PM CET, Room Oslo

The Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (German Equity Forum) organized by Deutsche Börse is one of Europe's largest and most important capital markets events. As a matching platform, the forum successfully connects capital-seeking German and international companies of all industries as well as institutional investors, analysts and financial media. The program is available here.

For further information, please contact:

Expedeon AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
CEO/CSO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@expedeon.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)
Raimund Gabriel
Managing Partner
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: expedeon@mc-services.eu

About Expedeon AG: www.expedeon.com
Expedeon is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. The Company's core technologies, innovative products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and play an integral part in new diagnostic tools being brought to market. With applications spanning the entire workflows in genomics, proteomics and immunology, Expedeon's technologies both accelerate and simplify research and make new and cost-effective processes available to biopharmaceutical and diagnostic organisations alike, thereby underpinning its customers' development and commercialisation objectives. Expedeon's products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. Expedeon AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: EXN; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

### This publication is intended for information only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of Expedeon AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. Expedeon does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###

