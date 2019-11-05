Expedeon : 05/11/2019

Expedeon AG

WKN: A2YN80 ISIN: DE000A2YN801 Land: Deutschland

Nachricht vom 05.11.2019 | 19:51

Expedeon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Expedeon AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

05.11.2019 / 19:51

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expedeon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019

German: http://investors.expedeon.com/de/finanzberichterstattung/

English: http://investors.expedeon.com/financial-reporting/

Language: English

Company: Expedeon AG Waldhofer Str. 102 69123 Heidelberg Germany

Internet: www.expedeon.com