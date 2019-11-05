Log in
Expedeon : 05/11/2019

0
11/05/2019 | 05:25pm EST

Expedeon AG

WKN: A2YN80 ISIN: DE000A2YN801 Land: Deutschland

Nachricht vom 05.11.2019 | 19:51

Expedeon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Expedeon AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

05.11.2019 / 19:51

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Expedeon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019

German: http://investors.expedeon.com/de/finanzberichterstattung/

English: http://investors.expedeon.com/financial-reporting/

05.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: Expedeon AG Waldhofer Str. 102 69123 Heidelberg Germany

Internet: www.expedeon.com

End of News

DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Expedeon AG published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:24:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 16,0 M
EBIT 2019 -0,81 M
Net income 2019 -1,24 M
Debt 2019 3,36 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -81,0x
P/E ratio 2020 122x
EV / Sales2019 4,19x
EV / Sales2020 3,23x
Capitalization 63,6 M
Chart EXPEDEON AG
Duration : Period :
Expedeon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDEON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,70  €
Last Close Price 1,22  €
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDEON AG0.00%74
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.11%28 427
LONZA GROUP40.28%26 989
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 823
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.87.95%18 251
INCYTE CORPORATION32.77%18 186
