Expedeon AG: Expedeon to Present at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt / Main

0
11/21/2019 | 01:35am EST

21.11.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
21 November 2019

/

Expedeon to Present at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt / Main

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 21 November 2019 - Expedeon AG (Frankfurt: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) today announced that CEO Dr Heikki Lanckriet will deliver a presentation on 25 November 2019 at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum (German Equity Forum) in Frankfurt / Main, Germany. He will give an update on Company performance, important market trends and the agreement with Abcam plc (London Stock Exchange: ABC; ISIN: GB00B6774699; AIM MTF), Cambridge, UK, on selling the proteomics and immunology business for EUR 120 million, announced on November 11, 2019.

The Expedeon presentation will be held in room Oslo on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. and will be available on the Expedeon website from November 26 in English language.


Date: Monday, November 25, 2019, 5:30-6:00 p.m. in Room Oslo

Venue: Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel and Conference Center, Airport/Terminal 1, Hugo-Eckener-Ring 15, 60594 Frankfurt am Main

Further information about the conference may be found at https://www.eigenkapitalforum.com/#/en/.

Expedeon's CEO Dr. Heikki Lanckriet and CFO David Roth will be present for one-on-one meetings on Monday November 25 and Tuesday November 26, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Expedeon AG
Dr Heikki Lanckriet
CEO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@expedeon.com
Investors' website: https://investors.expedeon.com/

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)
Raimund Gabriel
Managing Partner
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: expedeon@mc-services.eu

About Expedeon AG: www.investors.expedeon.com

Expedeon is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. The Company's core technologies, innovative products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and play an integral part in new diagnostic tools being brought to market. With applications spanning the entire workflows in genomics, proteomics and immunology, Expedeon's technologies both accelerate and simplify research and make new and cost-effective processes available to biopharmaceutical and diagnostic organisations alike, thereby underpinning its customers' development and commercialisation objectives. Expedeon's products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. Expedeon AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801).

### This publication is intended for information only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of Expedeon AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. Expedeon does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###



 
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FKGPIVUAQI
Document title: EKF_Eng

Language: English
Company: Expedeon AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investors@expedeon.com
Internet: www.expedeon.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN801
WKN: A2YN80
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 917307

 
End of News DGAP News Service

917307  21.11.2019 

© EQS 2019
