Expedeon : information on EUR 120 million deal with Abcam on dedicated transaction website

PRESS RELEASE 20 November 2019

Expedeon AG information on EUR 120 million deal with Abcam on

dedicated transaction website

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 20 November 2019 - Expedeon AG (Frankfurt: EXNN;

ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) announced today that it has made information available on a

dedicated website relating to the transaction agreement with Abcam plc (London Stock Exchange: ABC;

ISIN: GB00B6774699; AIM MTF), Cambridge, UK.

On November 11, 2019 Expedeon announced the sale of its proteomics and immunology business activities for a cash payment of EUR 120 million. The agreement is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be held in Heidelberg on December 19th, 2019. The website also provides the relevant shareholder information.

The website is accessible at http://transaction.expedeon.com. Visitors will be asked to register.

For further information, please contact:

Expedeon AG

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

CEO

Phone: +44 1223 873 364

Email: heikki.lanckriet@expedeon.com

Investor website: www.investors.expedeon.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)

Raimund Gabriel

Managing Partner

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Email: expedeon@mc-services.eu

About Expedeon AG: www.investors.expedeon.com

Expedeon is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. The Company's core technologies, innovative products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and play an integral part in new diagnostic tools being brought to market. With applications spanning the entire workflows in genomics, proteomics and immunology, Expedeon's technologies both accelerate and simplify research and make new and cost-effective processes available to biopharmaceutical and diagnostic organisations alike, thereby underpinning its customers' development and commercialisation objectives. Expedeon's products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. Expedeon AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801).