EXPEDEON AG

(EXNN)
  Report  
Expedeon : information on EUR 120 million deal with Abcam on dedicated transaction website

11/20/2019 | 03:05am EST

PRESS RELEASE 20 November 2019

Expedeon AG information on EUR 120 million deal with Abcam on

dedicated transaction website

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 20 November 2019 - Expedeon AG (Frankfurt: EXNN;

ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) announced today that it has made information available on a

dedicated website relating to the transaction agreement with Abcam plc (London Stock Exchange: ABC;

ISIN: GB00B6774699; AIM MTF), Cambridge, UK.

On November 11, 2019 Expedeon announced the sale of its proteomics and immunology business activities for a cash payment of EUR 120 million. The agreement is subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be held in Heidelberg on December 19th, 2019. The website also provides the relevant shareholder information.

The website is accessible at http://transaction.expedeon.com. Visitors will be asked to register.

For further information, please contact:

Expedeon AG

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

CEO

Phone: +44 1223 873 364

Email: heikki.lanckriet@expedeon.com

Investor website: www.investors.expedeon.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)

Raimund Gabriel

Managing Partner

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Email: expedeon@mc-services.eu

About Expedeon AG: www.investors.expedeon.com

Expedeon is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. The Company's core technologies, innovative products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and play an integral part in new diagnostic tools being brought to market. With applications spanning the entire workflows in genomics, proteomics and immunology, Expedeon's technologies both accelerate and simplify research and make new and cost-effective processes available to biopharmaceutical and diagnostic organisations alike, thereby underpinning its customers' development and commercialisation objectives. Expedeon's products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. Expedeon AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801).

  • This publication is intended for information only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of Expedeon AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. Expedeon does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###

Disclaimer

Expedeon AG published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 08:04:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 16,0 M
EBIT 2019 -0,81 M
Net income 2019 -1,24 M
Debt 2019 3,36 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -107x
P/E ratio 2020 161x
EV / Sales2019 5,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,21x
Capitalization 84,0 M
Chart EXPEDEON AG
Duration : Period :
Expedeon AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDEON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,70  €
Last Close Price 1,61  €
Spread / Highest target 99,4%
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDEON AG0.00%93
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.22.98%27 577
LONZA GROUP33.77%25 259
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 443
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.108.05%19 834
INCYTE CORPORATION37.58%18 845
