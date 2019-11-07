Expedeon : reports third quarter 2019 financial results with strongest ever revenues and EBITDA 0 11/07/2019 | 03:00am EST Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE 7 November 2019 Interim quarterly statement Expedeon AG reports third quarter 2019 financial results with strongest ever revenues and EBITDA Strongest revenue quarter ever and full year adjusted EBITDA guidance met in Q3

23% increase in revenues to € 11.5 million for the first nine months of 2019 versus same period 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of € 2 million for the first nine months of 2019 compared to € 461 thousand in 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of € 804 thousand for the third quarter; EBITDA of € 671 thousand

2019 financial guidance: adjusted EBITDA guidance revised upwards on 29 October with full year target of € 2.5-3 million; revenue guidance of full year double digit growth reaffirmed Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 7 November 2019 - Expedeon AG (Frankfurt: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019 and nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2019. "We are very pleased with our strong operational performance year to date which has allowed us to raise our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019. Q3 has shown the strongest revenue quarter in Expedeon's history," said Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of Expedeon. "We continue to focus on innovative product solutions facilitating developments in medical science and patient care and we are confident that the Company is well placed to continue its exciting growth trajectory." 2019 year-to-date operational highlights: January 2019: Licensing of Lightning-Link ® Rapid Biotinylation technology to Cell Guidance Systems in supply agreement

Lightning-Link Metal Labelling Kits to support single cell analysis August 2019: Commercial agreement with Sona Nanotech, Expedeon providing gold nanoparticle, bioconjugation technologies and expertise David Roth, CFO of Expedeon, commented: "We are pleased to report our highest ever grossing revenue quarter reflecting our very strong financial performance over the course of 2019 and are committed to further strenghtening our financial position going forward. We have achieved our full year EBITDA guidance in Q3 - earlier than expected - and raised our adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflecting the excellent operational progress." Page 1 of 7 First nine months of 2019 financial results: Total Group revenues increased by 23% to € 11.5 million for the first nine months of 2019 (nine months 2018: € 9.3 million) Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months was € 2 million (2018: € 461 thousand), with underyling reported EBITDA of € 945 thousand (2018: € 136 thousand): 2019 2018 €'000 €'000 Results of operating activities (EBIT) (1,268) (1,577) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 474 219 Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets 1,739 1,494 EBITDA 945 136 PPA Fair value charge for inventory acquired and now sold 0 43 Share option charges 204 282 Effect of revaluation of Acquisition Earn outs 866 0 Adjusted EBITDA 2,015 461 The result for the period included depreciation and amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (including customer lists and patents capitalised on the acquisitions of Expedeon Group, Innova Biosciences and TGR BioSciences) of € 2.2 million (nine months 2018: € 1.7 million). Results from operations reflected a loss for the period of € 1.3 million (2018: loss of € 1.6 million) which included the effect of the revaluation of Innova and TGR earn outs of € 866 thousand as shown above. (Further detail regarding these earn out adjustments is included in the H1 half year report at 30 June 2019.) Excluding this item, the net loss from operating activities improved to € 402 thousand. Net loss for the period was € 2 million (2018: €1.4 million) reflecting the above items as well as finance costs of €515 thousand (2018: €85 thousand) and a net tax charge of € 207 thousand (2018: positive 270 thousand reflecting deferred tax movements). In the first nine months of 2019, the cash and cash equivalent levels decreased by € 3 million to € 3.3 million. This arose primarily with an outflow from financing activities following the repayment of Spanish softloans, the TGR shareholder loan and other debt payments totalling € 2.2 million (2018: net inflow from financing of € 10.2 million). Cash outflows from operating cashflows (prior to tax and interest) were a positive € 704 thousand (2018: negative € 1.4 million) including the adverse effect of the payment to German tax authorities of € 540 thousand in the period (which is explained in further detail in the 2019 H1 half year report). Interest and tax payments amounted to € 770 thousand, while cash outflows from investing activities fell to € 697 thousand compared with € 6.4 million in the same period for 2018 (which related primarily to the acquisition of TGR BioSciences in 2018). At 30 September 2019, total assets were € 61.9 million including goodwill of € 34.5 million and other intangibles of € 14.4 million. Page 2 of 7 Third quarter of 2019 financial results: Revenues increased to € 4.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2018: € 3.7 million), representing a year on year increase of 12.2%. Expedeon reported an adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 of € 804 thousand, against an adjusted EBITDA of € 296 thousand in Q3 2018. On a reported basis, Q3 EBITDA was € 671 thousand versus a 2018 EBITDA of € 113 thousand. Reported net loss for the third quarter 2019 amounts to € 205 thousand compared to € 519 thousand for the third quarter of 2018. Outlook 2019: The Company expects a strong final quarter for the year and reconfirms its recently revised guidance from October 2019: Resulting from continued strong growth, Expedeon expects ongoing double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA to be € 2.5 - 3 million for the year. For further information, please contact: Expedeon AG Dr. Heikki Lanckriet CEO/CSO Phone: +44 1223 873 364 Email: heikki.lanckriet@expedeon.com MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations) Raimund Gabriel Managing Partner Phone: +49 89 210228 0 Email: expedeon@mc-services.eu About Expedeon AG: www.expedeon.com Expedeon is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. The Company's core technologies, innovative products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and play an integral part in new diagnostic tools being brought to market. With applications spanning the entire workflows in genomics, proteomics and immunology, Expedeon's technologies both accelerate and simplify research and make new and cost-effective processes available to biopharmaceutical and diagnostic organisations alike, thereby underpinning its customers' development and commercialisation objectives. Expedeon's products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. Expedeon AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801). This publication is intended for information only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of Expedeon AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. Expedeon does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ### Page 3 of 7 EXPEDEON AG, Heidelberg, Germany Interim results for the nine months ending 30 September 2019 Expedeon AG Consolidated statement of financial position 30 31 September December € thousand 2019 2018 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 2,015 1,999 Goodwill 34,534 33,906 Other intangible assets 14,354 15,584 Other long term assets 726 319 Non-current assets 51,628 51,808 Trade receivables 2,687 2,627 Inventory 2,504 1,966 Other current assets 1,777 1,538 Cash and cash equivalents 3,292 6,238 Current assets 10,260 12,369 Total assets 61,888 64,177 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Issued capital 51,560 51,411 Capital reserves 21,356 19,753 Accumulated loss (25,593) (23,603) Other comprehensive income (336) (1,059) Equity 46,987 46,502 Deferred tax liabilities 2,163 2,440 Financial liabilities 5,062 7,476 Non-current liabilities 7,225 9,916 Financial liabilities 3,965 3,488 Trade payables 899 1,181 Other current liabilities 2,812 3,090 Current liabilities 7,676 7,759 Total equity and liabilities 61,888 64,177 Page 4 of 7 Expedeon AG Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 9 Months ended 30 € thousand September 2019 2018 Revenues 11,457 9,281 Costs of goods sold (3,010) (2,576) Expenses: Sales (1,781) (2,117) Administration (6,747) (5,561) Research and development (1,214) (609) Other operating income (expenses) 28 5 Total operating expenses (12,724) (10,858) Results of operating activities (1,268) (1,577) Finance costs (515) (85) Earnings before taxes (1,782) (1,662) Income tax (207) 270 Net profit/loss for the period (1,990) (1,392) Exchange rate adjustments 721 318 Other comprehensive income (after taxes) 721 318 - to reclassify where necessary to the profit and loss account in subsequent periods Total comprehensive income (1,269) (1,074) Earnings per share > Basic, loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders (0.04) (0.03) > Diluted, loss for the year attributable to ordinary equity holders (0.03) (0.03) Page 5 of 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. This is an excerpt of the original content.

