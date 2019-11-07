Log in
Expedeon : reports third quarter 2019 financial results with strongest ever revenues and EBITDA

0
11/07/2019 | 03:00am EST

PRESS RELEASE 7 November 2019

Interim quarterly statement

Expedeon AG reports third quarter 2019 financial results with strongest

ever revenues and EBITDA

  • Strongest revenue quarter ever and full year adjusted EBITDA guidance met in Q3
  • 23% increase in revenues to € 11.5 million for the first nine months of 2019 versus same period 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA of € 2 million for the first nine months of 2019 compared to € 461 thousand in 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA of € 804 thousand for the third quarter; EBITDA of € 671 thousand
  • 2019 financial guidance: adjusted EBITDA guidance revised upwards on 29 October with full year target of € 2.5-3 million; revenue guidance of full year double digit growth reaffirmed

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 7 November 2019 - Expedeon AG (Frankfurt: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) today reported results for the third quarter of 2019 and nine-monthperiod ended 30 September 2019.

"We are very pleased with our strong operational performance year to date which has allowed us to raise our adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019. Q3 has shown the strongest revenue quarter in Expedeon's history," said Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of Expedeon. "We continue to focus on innovative product solutions facilitating developments in medical science and patient care and we are confident that the Company is well placed to continue its exciting growth trajectory."

2019 year-to-date operational highlights:

  • January 2019: Licensing of Lightning-Link® Rapid Biotinylation technology to Cell Guidance Systems in supply agreement
  • May 2019: Addition of ELISA-ONE™ next generation cell signalling assay technology and
    CaptSure DIY ELISA to immunoassay technology product range
  • June 2019: Introduction of Lightning-Link® Metal Labelling Kits to support single cell analysis
  • August 2019: Commercial agreement with Sona Nanotech, Expedeon providing gold nanoparticle, bioconjugation technologies and expertise

David Roth, CFO of Expedeon, commented: "We are pleased to report our highest ever grossing revenue quarter reflecting our very strong financial performance over the course of 2019 and are committed to further strenghtening our financial position going forward. We have achieved our full year EBITDA guidance in Q3 - earlier than expected - and raised our adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflecting the excellent operational progress."

Page 1 of 7

First nine months of 2019 financial results:

Total Group revenues increased by 23% to € 11.5 million for the first nine months of 2019 (nine months 2018: € 9.3 million)

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months was € 2 million (2018: € 461 thousand), with underyling reported

EBITDA of € 945 thousand (2018: € 136 thousand):

2019

2018

€'000

€'000

Results of operating activities (EBIT)

(1,268)

(1,577)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

474

219

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

1,739

1,494

EBITDA

945

136

PPA Fair value charge for inventory acquired and now sold

0

43

Share option charges

204

282

Effect of revaluation of Acquisition Earn outs

866

0

Adjusted EBITDA

2,015

461

The result for the period included depreciation and amortisation of tangible and intangible assets (including customer lists and patents capitalised on the acquisitions of Expedeon Group, Innova Biosciences and TGR BioSciences) of € 2.2 million (nine months 2018: € 1.7 million).

Results from operations reflected a loss for the period of € 1.3 million (2018: loss of € 1.6 million) which included the effect of the revaluation of Innova and TGR earn outs of € 866 thousand as shown above. (Further detail regarding these earn out adjustments is included in the H1 half year report at 30 June 2019.) Excluding this item, the net loss from operating activities improved to € 402 thousand.

Net loss for the period was € 2 million (2018: €1.4 million) reflecting the above items as well as finance

costs of €515 thousand (2018: €85 thousand) and a net tax charge of € 207 thousand (2018: positive

  • 270 thousand reflecting deferred tax movements).

In the first nine months of 2019, the cash and cash equivalent levels decreased by € 3 million to € 3.3 million. This arose primarily with an outflow from financing activities following the repayment of Spanish softloans, the TGR shareholder loan and other debt payments totalling € 2.2 million (2018: net inflow from financing of € 10.2 million).

Cash outflows from operating cashflows (prior to tax and interest) were a positive € 704 thousand (2018: negative € 1.4 million) including the adverse effect of the payment to German tax authorities of € 540 thousand in the period (which is explained in further detail in the 2019 H1 half year report). Interest and tax payments amounted to € 770 thousand, while cash outflows from investing activities fell to € 697 thousand compared with € 6.4 million in the same period for 2018 (which related primarily to the acquisition of TGR BioSciences in 2018).

At 30 September 2019, total assets were € 61.9 million including goodwill of € 34.5 million and other intangibles of € 14.4 million.

Page 2 of 7

Third quarter of 2019 financial results:

Revenues increased to € 4.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 (Q3 2018: € 3.7 million), representing a year on year increase of 12.2%. Expedeon reported an adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 of € 804 thousand, against an adjusted EBITDA of € 296 thousand in Q3 2018. On a reported basis, Q3 EBITDA was € 671 thousand versus a 2018 EBITDA of € 113 thousand.

Reported net loss for the third quarter 2019 amounts to € 205 thousand compared to € 519 thousand for the third quarter of 2018.

Outlook 2019:

The Company expects a strong final quarter for the year and reconfirms its recently revised guidance from October 2019: Resulting from continued strong growth, Expedeon expects ongoing double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA to be € 2.5 - 3 million for the year.

For further information, please contact:

Expedeon AG

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

CEO/CSO

Phone: +44 1223 873 364

Email: heikki.lanckriet@expedeon.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)

Raimund Gabriel

Managing Partner

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Email: expedeon@mc-services.eu

About Expedeon AG: www.expedeon.com

Expedeon is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. The Company's core technologies, innovative products and services are used in research laboratories around the world, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of research and product development, and play an integral part in new diagnostic tools being brought to market. With applications spanning the entire workflows in genomics, proteomics and immunology, Expedeon's technologies both accelerate and simplify research and make new and cost-effective processes available to biopharmaceutical and diagnostic organisations alike, thereby underpinning its customers' development and commercialisation objectives. Expedeon's products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. Expedeon AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: EXNN; ISIN: DE000A2YN801).

  • This publication is intended for information only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of Expedeon AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. Expedeon does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###

Page 3 of 7

EXPEDEON AG, Heidelberg, Germany

Interim results for the nine months ending 30

September 2019

Expedeon AG

Consolidated statement of financial position

30

31

September

December

€ thousand

2019

2018

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

2,015

1,999

Goodwill

34,534

33,906

Other intangible assets

14,354

15,584

Other long term assets

726

319

Non-current assets

51,628

51,808

Trade receivables

2,687

2,627

Inventory

2,504

1,966

Other current assets

1,777

1,538

Cash and cash equivalents

3,292

6,238

Current assets

10,260

12,369

Total assets

61,888

64,177

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Issued capital

51,560

51,411

Capital reserves

21,356

19,753

Accumulated loss

(25,593)

(23,603)

Other comprehensive income

(336)

(1,059)

Equity

46,987

46,502

Deferred tax liabilities

2,163

2,440

Financial liabilities

5,062

7,476

Non-current liabilities

7,225

9,916

Financial liabilities

3,965

3,488

Trade payables

899

1,181

Other current liabilities

2,812

3,090

Current liabilities

7,676

7,759

Total equity and liabilities

61,888

64,177

Page 4 of 7

Expedeon AG

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

9 Months ended 30

€ thousand

September

2019

2018

Revenues

11,457

9,281

Costs of goods sold

(3,010)

(2,576)

Expenses:

Sales

(1,781)

(2,117)

Administration

(6,747)

(5,561)

Research and development

(1,214)

(609)

Other operating income (expenses)

28

5

Total operating expenses

(12,724)

(10,858)

Results of operating activities

(1,268)

(1,577)

Finance costs

(515)

(85)

Earnings before taxes

(1,782)

(1,662)

Income tax

(207)

270

Net profit/loss for the period

(1,990)

(1,392)

Exchange rate adjustments

721

318

Other comprehensive income (after taxes)

721

318

- to reclassify where necessary to the profit and loss

account in subsequent periods

Total comprehensive income

(1,269)

(1,074)

Earnings per share

> Basic, loss for the year attributable to ordinary

equity holders

(0.04)

(0.03)

> Diluted, loss for the year attributable to ordinary

equity holders

(0.03)

(0.03)

Page 5 of 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Expedeon AG published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 07:59:01 UTC
