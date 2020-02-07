Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group, Inc.    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 01:50:32 pm
110.225 USD   -1.36%
01:44pConsumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
RE
01/30Virus fears draw value investors to travel, casino stocks
RE
01/30EXPEDIA : Klarna launches in Australia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:44pm EST
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange

A raft of earnings reports from consumer discretionary companies and U.S. retail sales data set for the coming week could help investors determine to what extent the coronavirus is hitting consumer demand.

The S&P consumer discretionary sector has been among the index’s best performers this year, gaining about 3.4% and trailing only the technology, utilities and communications services sectors.

But discretionary stocks could be in for a bumpy ride if companies warn that the coronavirus outbreak is weighing on their earnings outlook. Coronavirus concerns could also show up in the U.S. retail sales report for January, due on Friday.

"It could have an impact on the year, not just the quarter," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. "People are going to freak out a little bit - you are going to have your retail investor that is going to say they don’t want to be in (the sector) anymore because it’s not growing."

Analysts expect retail sales to show an increase of 0.3% in January from the previous month, matching the increase seen for December.

Companies expected to report include Hilton Worldwide, Under Armour, MGM Resorts and Expedia Group. Coronavirus concerns have already weighed on some of these stocks - MGM shares tumbled around 10% in late January after the spreading outbreak shuttered casinos in Macau. But they rebounded more than 2% in the latest week.

In recent weeks KFC licensee Yum China said it could report an operating loss in the first quarter and take a significant hit to sales and productivity due to the coronavirus outbreak after it was forced to shut nearly a third of its stores in China.

The announcement came on the heels of a similar warning from U.S. cafe chain Starbucks, which said it would delay a planned upward revision to its outlook for the year and expected a material but temporary financial hit.

Disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the coronavirus could also pressure consumer names. China accounts for over 10% of global trade in goods excluding energy and intermediate foods, Oxford Economics said in a report.

Some areas, such as capital goods - which are used to produce other goods or services - are likely to be at greater risk, the firm said.

Historically high valuations may also make some stocks in the sector more vulnerable to a pullback. The forward price-to-earnings ratio for the sector is over 22, approaching levels not seen since June 2009. That compares with its 20-year average of 18.3 and the current 18.5 for the broad S&P 500.

Companies that have expanded their online sales may be better able to weather disruptions, analysts said.

"It may put the leaders in a big lead and the laggards in a bigger lag," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. "We are going to continue to see the gap grow."

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.68% 29190.16 Delayed Quote.2.95%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. -0.83% 110.56 Delayed Quote.3.34%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -1.10% 31.5 Delayed Quote.-7.53%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -1.02% 111.6 Delayed Quote.1.61%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL -1.85% 31.79 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 9439.163562 Delayed Quote.6.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 9555.959215 Delayed Quote.3.35%
S&P 500 -0.27% 3337.22 Delayed Quote.3.56%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.49% 86.62 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -1.50% 49.115 Delayed Quote.0.28%
UNDER ARMOUR -1.96% 20.27 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
01:44pConsumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride
RE
01/30Virus fears draw value investors to travel, casino stocks
RE
01/30EXPEDIA : Klarna launches in Australia
AQ
01/27Gaming, Travel Stocks Fall Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
01/21EXPEDIA GROUP : to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on February 13, 2019
PR
01/21China Virus Concerns Hit Tourism-Related Stocks
DJ
01/21Trivago misled customers by hiding best deals - Australian court
RE
2019INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
2019INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims A..
BU
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 102 M
EBIT 2019 900 M
Net income 2019 581 M
Debt 2019 1 258 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 29,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 16 191 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 128,54  $
Last Close Price 111,75  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Okerstrom Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Eric Hart Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Victor A. Kaufman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.3.34%15 807
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-4.52%78 358
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED-9.16%23 080
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED1.16%19 512
TRIPADVISOR-3.85%3 932
TRAINLINE PLC-1.87%3 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group