Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group, Inc.    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expedia : 2020 Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes

SEATTLE, Washington-July 7, 2020- Expedia Group, Inc. ("Expedia Group" or the "Company")today announced that it is commencing a private offering of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"), subjectto market and other conditions. Expedia Group currently expects to use the net proceeds to redeem outstanding shares of its 9.5% Series A Preferred Stock after May 5, 2021, when the redemption premium is scheduled to decrease. Depending on business, liquidity and other trends or conditions, however, the Company may elect to use all or part of the proceeds for other general corporate purposes, which may include repaying, prepaying, redeeming or repurchasing other indebtedness in lieu of or pending such redemption.

There can be no assurance that the issuance and sale of the Notes will be consummated. The Notes will be offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes or any other securities and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private SecuritiesLitigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and projections about future events, are based on currently available information and are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing and outcome of events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others: risks related to the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the significant adverse global impact that it has had on the travel industry and our business; an increasingly competitive global environment, as well as other risks detailed in our public filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020 (File No.: 20809410). Otherunknown or unpredictable factors also could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on those statements. We are not under any obligation, and do not intend, to publicly or otherwise update, review or revise any forward-looking statement or other statement in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results express or implied by these forward-looking statements will not be realized.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. We are here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®,Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®,VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

© 2020 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Media Contacts:

Dave McNameedmcnamee@expediagroup.com

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 21:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
05:44pEXPEDIA : 2020 Press Release
PU
09:49aEXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/30Will office buildings ever be the same? Empire State offers clues
RE
06/23Tech Up As Momentum Continues To Carry Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/23Google Ad Revenue In U.S. Forecast To Drop -- WSJ
DJ
06/22Google's U.S. Ad Revenue Is Expected to Decline in 2020, eMarketer Says
DJ
06/19EXPEDIA : MMGY Brings Together Expedia, ADARA And Sojern For National Co-Op Supp..
AQ
06/15EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
06/11How Uber hailed a deal with Grubhub only to let it slip
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 301 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 088 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,98x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 12 313 M 12 313 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 25 400
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 93,14 $
Last Close Price 87,34 $
Spread / Highest target 58,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Charles Diller Chairman & Senior Executive
Eric Hart Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Jonathan L. Dolgen Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-19.23%12 313
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-17.04%69 736
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-20.81%16 523
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED5.29%4 126
TRAINLINE PLC-11.24%2 686
TRIPADVISOR-35.78%2 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group