Expedia : Amendment to a previously filed 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Von Furstenberg Alexander Expedia Group, Inc.[ EXPE ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) Officer (give title Other (specify 07/01/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) C/O EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable 333 - 108TH AVENUE N.E. 07/03/2019 Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person (Street) Form filed by More than One Reporting BELLEVUE WA 98004 Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) (A) or Code V Amount Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Derivative Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Securities (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Acquired (A) Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative or Disposed Derivative Security (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security of (D) (Instr. (Instr. 3 and 4) Following (I) (Instr. 4) 3, 4 and 5) Reported Transaction(s) Amount (Instr. 4) or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Stock (1) 07/01/2019 A 87.63(2) (3) (3) Common 87.63 $0.00 1,342.198 D Units Stock

Explanation of Responses:

Stock units are convertible into common stock on a 1-for-1 basis. Represents (as rounded) 84.434 stock units accrued under the Expedia Group, Inc. Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan (the "Plan") in lieu of director cash compensation for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 3.196 stock units accrued under the Plan in connection with a dividend paid by Expedia Group, Inc. during the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Stock units under the Expedia Group, Inc. Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan are to be settled in shares of common stock of Expedia Group, Inc. after the reporting person's termination of services as a director.

Remarks:

/s/ Michael S. Marron, 10/02/2019 Attorney-in-fact ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).