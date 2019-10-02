Expedia : Amendment to a previously filed 4

Stock units are convertible into common stock on a 1-for-1 basis.
Represents (as rounded) 84.434 stock units accrued under the Expedia Group, Inc. Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan (the "Plan") in lieu of director cash compensation for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 3.196 stock units accrued under the Plan in connection with a dividend paid by Expedia Group, Inc. during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Stock units under the Expedia Group, Inc. Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan are to be settled in shares of common stock of Expedia Group, Inc. after the reporting person's termination of services as a director.
