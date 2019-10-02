Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group, Inc.    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Expedia : Amendment to a previously filed 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Von Furstenberg Alexander

Expedia Group, Inc.[ EXPE ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

07/01/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

333 - 108TH AVENUE N.E.

07/03/2019

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One Reporting

BELLEVUE

WA

98004

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of Derivative

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

Derivative Security

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr.

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

3, 4 and 5)

Reported

Transaction(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Stock

(1)

07/01/2019

A

87.63(2)

(3)

(3)

Common

87.63

$0.00

1,342.198

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Stock units are convertible into common stock on a 1-for-1 basis.
  2. Represents (as rounded) 84.434 stock units accrued under the Expedia Group, Inc. Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan (the "Plan") in lieu of director cash compensation for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 3.196 stock units accrued under the Plan in connection with a dividend paid by Expedia Group, Inc. during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  3. Stock units under the Expedia Group, Inc. Non-Employee Director Deferred Compensation Plan are to be settled in shares of common stock of Expedia Group, Inc. after the reporting person's termination of services as a director.

Remarks:

/s/ Michael S. Marron,

10/02/2019

Attorney-in-fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 20:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
04:14pEXPEDIA : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
08:35aEXPEDIA : New Study Reveals Technology Investment Priorities for Hotels; Chain h..
AQ
09/26EXPEDIA : celebrates Las Vegas' love for Canada with jackpot travel deals
AQ
09/25WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
RE
09/23EXPEDIA : CEO Is Unfazed by Airbnb's Growing Vacation Rental Lead
AQ
09/22SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARE : sources
RE
09/22SoftBank turns against WeWork's parent CEO Neumann - sources
RE
09/20EXPEDIA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
09/20EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
09/17EXPEDIA : Signs Industry-First Agreement to Become Optimized Distributor of Marr..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 149 M
EBIT 2019 1 042 M
Net income 2019 735 M
Debt 2019 624 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 27,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 22 801 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 155,68  $
Last Close Price 133,91  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Okerstrom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Alan Pickerill Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Victor A. Kaufman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.18.87%22 886
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.14.84%83 434
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED54.58%25 419
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL8.24%17 234
TRIPADVISOR-29.13%5 388
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group