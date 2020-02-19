Expedia : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

SEC Form 3 FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Hart Eric M. (Month/Day/Year) Expedia Group, Inc.[ EXPE ] Statement 12/03/2019 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Last) (First) (Middle) (Check all applicable) (Month/Day/Year) Director 10% Owner 12/09/2019 C/O EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. X Officer (give title Other (specify 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check 1111 EXPEDIA GROUP WAY W. below) below) Applicable Line) Acting Chief Financial Officer X Form filed by One Reporting Person (Street) Form filed by More than One SEATTLE WA 98119 Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) Form: Direct (D) (Instr. 5) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. 5. 6. Nature of Indirect Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) Conversion Ownership Beneficial Ownership (Month/Day/Year) or Exercise Form: (Instr. 5) Price of Direct (D) Amount Derivative or Indirect or Security (I) (Instr. 5) Number Date Expiration of Exercisable Date Title Shares Options to Purchase Common Stock (1) 02/26/2021 Common Stock 20,000 78.52 D Options to Purchase Common Stock (1) 02/27/2022 Common Stock 18,000 91.75 D Options to Purchase Common Stock 02/15/2019(2) 03/02/2025 Common Stock 19,004 104.5 D Options to Purchase Common Stock 02/25/2017(2) 02/25/2023 Common Stock 20,000 105.13 D Options to Purchase Common Stock 02/28/2018(2) 02/28/2024 Common Stock 13,043 119.04 D Restricted Stock Units 02/15/2020(3) 02/15/2023 Common Stock 4,060 0.0000 D Restricted Stock Units 03/15/2020 03/15/2020 Common Stock 1,030 0.0000 D Explanation of Responses:

This option is fully exercisable. Date at which first vesting occurs is indicated. One-fourth of the total number of options to purchase the Company's common stock vests on the first vesting date and an additional one-fourth on each anniversary thereafter until fully vested. Date at which first vesting occurs is indicated. One-fourth of the total number of restricted stock units vests on February 15, 2020 and an additional one-sixteenth on the on fifteenth day of the second month in each quarter thereafter until fully vested.

