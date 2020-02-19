Log in
Expedia Group, Inc.    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
Expedia : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

02/19/2020 | 08:42pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Hart Eric M.

(Month/Day/Year)

Expedia Group, Inc.[ EXPE ]

Statement

12/03/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

Director

10% Owner

12/09/2019

C/O EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

1111 EXPEDIA GROUP WAY W.

below)

below)

Applicable Line)

Acting Chief Financial Officer

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

SEATTLE

WA

98119

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or Exercise

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Price of

Direct (D)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Options to Purchase Common Stock

(1)

02/26/2021

Common Stock

20,000

78.52

D

Options to Purchase Common Stock

(1)

02/27/2022

Common Stock

18,000

91.75

D

Options to Purchase Common Stock

02/15/2019(2)

03/02/2025

Common Stock

19,004

104.5

D

Options to Purchase Common Stock

02/25/2017(2)

02/25/2023

Common Stock

20,000

105.13

D

Options to Purchase Common Stock

02/28/2018(2)

02/28/2024

Common Stock

13,043

119.04

D

Restricted Stock Units

02/15/2020(3)

02/15/2023

Common Stock

4,060

0.0000

D

Restricted Stock Units

03/15/2020

03/15/2020

Common Stock

1,030

0.0000

D

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This option is fully exercisable.
  2. Date at which first vesting occurs is indicated. One-fourth of the total number of options to purchase the Company's common stock vests on the first vesting date and an additional one-fourth on each anniversary thereafter until fully vested.
  3. Date at which first vesting occurs is indicated. One-fourth of the total number of restricted stock units vests on February 15, 2020 and an additional one-sixteenth on the on fifteenth day of the second month in each quarter thereafter until fully vested.

Remarks:

ehpoa.txt

/s/ Michael S. Marron,

12/09/2019

Attorney-in-fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 01:41:04 UTC
