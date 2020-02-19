Expedia : An amendment to a 3 filing. Non-EDGAR filing

Date at which first vesting occurs is indicated. One-fourth of the total number of options to purchase the Company's common stock vests on the first vesting date and an additional one-fourth on each anniversary thereafter until fully vested.
Date at which first vesting occurs is indicated. One-fourth of the total number of restricted stock units vests on February 15, 2020 and an additional one-sixteenth on the on fifteenth day of the second month in each quarter thereafter until fully vested.
Remarks:
ehpoa.txt
/s/ Michael S. Marron,
12/09/2019
Attorney-in-fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 01:41:04 UTC