Expedia : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and similar plans

06/24/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

___________________________________________________________

FORM 11-K

___________________________________________________________

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from ____________ to _____________

Commission File Number: 001-37429

___________________________________________________________

  1. Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below:
    EXPEDIA RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLAN
  2. Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office:

Expedia Group, Inc.

333 108th Avenue NE Bellevue, WA 98004

Expedia Retirement Savings Plan

Financial Statements and

Supplemental Information

December 31, 2018 and 2017

and for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

Contents

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

1

Audited Financial Statements

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

2

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

3

Notes to Financial Statements

4

Supplemental Information

Schedule G, Part III - Schedule of Nonexempt Transactions

10

Schedule H, Line 4i - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year)

11

Signature

12

Exhibit Index

13

Note: All other schedules required under Section 2520.103-10 of the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 have been omitted because they are not applicable.

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the Benefit Plans Administration Committee

Expedia Retirement Savings Plan

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying statements of net assets available for benefits of the Expedia Retirement Savings Plan (the "Plan") as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, the related statement of changes in net assets available for benefits for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the net assets available for benefits of the Plan as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and the changes in net assets available for benefits for the year December 31, 2018, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Plan is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Plan's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures to respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Opinion on the Supplemental Information

The supplemental information included in Schedule H, line 4(i) - Schedule of Assets (Held at End of Year) as of December 31, 2018, and Schedule G, Part III

  • Schedule of Nonexempt Transactions for the year ended December 31, 2018, has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information in the accompanying schedules, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with DOL's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under ERISA. In our opinion, the supplemental information in the accompanying schedules is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the financial statements as a whole.

/s/ Moss Adams LLP

Seattle, Washington

June 24, 2019

We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2010.

1

Expedia Retirement Savings Plan

Statements of Net Assets Available for Benefits

December 31,

2018

2017

Assets

Investments, at fair value

$

787,521,544

$

755,217,489

Notes receivable from participants

11,035,194

8,751,754

Employer contribution receivable

1,920,896

2,140,653

Other receivable

4,570

1,523

Net assets available for benefits

$

800,482,204

$

766,111,419

See accompanying notes.

2

Expedia Retirement Savings Plan

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Available for Benefits

Year Ended December 31, 2018

Contributions:

Participant contributions

$

89,847,515

Employer contributions

29,076,095

Rollover contributions

18,068,210

Total contributions

136,991,820

Investment income (loss):

Net realized and unrealized depreciation in fair value of investments

(86,893,939)

Dividend and interest income on investments

34,334,568

Total investment loss

(52,559,371)

Interest income on notes receivable from participants

487,783

Deductions:

Benefits paid to participants

49,745,592

Administrative expenses

803,855

Total deductions

50,549,447

Net increase in net assets available for benefits

34,370,785

Net assets available for benefits at:

Beginning of year

766,111,419

End of year

$

800,482,204

See accompanying notes.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 21:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
