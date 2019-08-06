Expedia : C O R R E C T I O N -- Expedia.com/

In the news release, Let's Go! Expedia Celebrates the Dog Days of Summer with Big Travel Savings August 12 - 18, issued 06-Aug-2019by Expedia.com over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that an earlier version of this release stated that The Palazzo is pet-friendly. The Palazzo only allows service animals. The complete, corrected release follows:

August 12th

9am PT

Las Vegas

New York

Honolulu

Orlando

Chicago

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Summer is in its final stretch, but that doesn't mean vacation dreams have to be in the rear-view. Now's your chance to spend a long Labor Day weekend at a beach resort or make plans to see the leaves change in a new city this fall, with Expedia's Let's Go sale. Travelers can save on hotels, packages and airfare and snag coupon codes by heading here between August 12- 18th. Deals include:

Select hotels offering 30% off on stays occurring between August 12 and October 31, 2019 , plus save an additional 10% with coupon

, plus save an additional 10% with coupon $100 off $200 airfares (mobile app coupon)

off airfares (mobile app coupon) $50 off $200 airfares (mobile app + web coupon)

off airfares (mobile app + web coupon) 50% off hotel (mobile app coupon)

$750 off $1,000 package (mobile app coupon)

Coupons available starting August 12at 9am PTwhile supplies last.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8564651-expedia-lets-go-sale-dog-days-of-summer

Expedia travelers' favorite dog-friendly hotels in the US

In honor of our Dog Days of Summer mascots, Expedia dug through traveler reviews to identify the US hotels with the best array of dog-friendly amenities. Grab your pup and check out one of these pet-approved pads!

Kimpton Shorebreak Hotel | Huntington Beach, CA- At Kimpton hotels, dogs stay free! In fact, they welcome all animals and pamper them like any of their guests. Dog bowls, treats and bed are all provided. Plus, this hotel is the closest lodging to the Huntington Dog Beach. Need we say more?

Soho Grand Hotel | New York, NY- If your dog prefers the lap of luxury, you're in luck: the Soho Grand Hotel doesn't want your pooch to have to lift a paw. Among the many amenities are organic dog treats, bedding, food and water bowls and doggy bags - plus, they have their own private dog park open to hotel guests and members only.

Hotel Rose Downtown | Portland, OR - Hotel Rose describes itself not just as dog friendly, but 'dog obsessed,' offering welcome baggies for your pup. Make this your home base and hit up pet-friendly locales around the city like one of the many food cart pods or Fernhill Park's off-leash area.

The Asbury | Asbury Park, NJ- Pet perks at The Asburyinclude dog beds on request and easy access to a park across the street. Your furry friend will be a great companion to stroll the boardwalk, listen to live music or relax on the beach.

Hotel Azure | Lake Tahoe, CA - Guests rave about Hotel Azure's proximity to the slopes and several grassy areas perfect for stretching little legs. Score a room with a lakeview, or one with a private yard and you and your pet will feel completely at home.

Archer Hotel | Austin, TX- Located in north Austin, surrounded by shopping, nightlife and restaurants, the Archer is bound to be a luxurious respite for you and your pet.

Hotel Milo Santa Barbara | Santa Barbara, CA- This hotel by the beach allows up to two dogs per room and provides treats and baggies upon arrival. Conveniently, the hotel's stretch of beach is dog-friendly and mere steps away.

Hotel Santa Fe | Santa Fe, NM - You and your pup can both get immersed in the Pueblo Spirit at the Hotel Santa Fe, where up to two dogs of any size are welcome per guest. And while spa services may be limited to human guests, the concierge can provide a map of dog-friendly attractions in the vicinity.

The Hayes Street Hotel | Nashville, TN- Up to two dogs stay free at this Music City hotel, where amenities include treats and a green space on the property. And though Nashvillemight be better known for live music and bachelorette parties, there are also plenty of trails, parks and patios to enjoy with your pup.

Thinking of adding a furry travel buddy to your home? Expedia's Dog Days of Summer mascots are all adoptable through Seattle Humane - head to their website or a local pet adoption agency near you for more information and to lend your support.

More information: Visit www.expedia.com.

About Expedia.com

Expedia.com ® is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia.com ( https://www.expedia.com/ , 1-800-EXPEDIA) aims to provide the latest technology and the widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps.

© 2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50. Visit our web site https://www.expedia.com/ or use our mobile app to book cheap flights and hotels.

SOURCE Expedia.com