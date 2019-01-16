Expedia : From Touchdowns to Gettin' Down, Hotels.com® Gives Big Game Fans 53 Rooms to Make Celebratory Big Game Babies

From Touchdowns to Gettin' Down, Hotels.com® Gives Big Game Fans 53 Rooms to Make Celebratory Big Game Babies

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Major sports victories are known to trigger baby booms, and the adrenaline rush of seeing your team win big is clutch timing for post-game romance. For this year's Big Game, Hotels.com is thinking ahead with a deal that lets you do you and your significant other.

On February 3, Hotels.com is giving away free hotel rooms to 53 very excited fans to help them celebrate the winning team's victory with the best play of the season-making a Big Game baby.

For fans who get hot from the thrill of an epic touchdown, the emotional roller coaster of the game, or the mere sight of their partner's tight end-Hotels.com will help them celebrate with a deal to seal THE deal.

Katie Junod, general manager of the Hotels.com brand in North Americasaid, 'This is our way of getting in on the game-day action. Whether fans grow their own team with a Big Game baby or just want to celebrate their team's victory, Hotels.com is here to help.'

Ready to make a Big Game baby? Fans of the winning team can visit www.BigGameBabies.com at the end of the Big Game on February 3and will have 24 hours to enter for a chance to win a one-night hotel stay, redeemable for your celebratory romp.* The 53 fans will be chosen at random for the winning rooms. Winners can then book a night at the hotel of their choice on Hotels.com and try for a Big Game baby ASAP**.

If you're looking to score anywhere else on Big Game day, Hotels.com also created a 'Big Game Babymaking' Spotify playlist filled with sultry jams to help you go … all … the … way***.

For full sweepstakes details, visit www.BigGameBabies.com and stay tuned for your chance to enter after the Big Game. Check out Hotels.com on Twitter to follow and share your #BigGameBabies excitement … keep it PG-13, please.

*Winners will receive a $250gift card to book a room at a hotel property of their choice on Hotels.com. We encourage winners to book immediately while their BGE (Big Game Energy) is still hot. Gift card terms and conditions apply.

**Despite our marketing team's best efforts, winners will not be required to disclose if any babies were conceived as a result of the Big Game Babies contest; however, it would be awesome if they did.

***If you don't want to make a Big Game baby and just want to get your celebration on, that's cool too.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailandor villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our 'Reward-Winning' loyalty program you earn Rewardᶧ nights while you sleep and get access to instant savings like Secret Pricesᶧ … what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

