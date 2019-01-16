Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group Inc    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP INC (EXPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Expedia : From Touchdowns to Gettin' Down, Hotels.com® Gives Big Game Fans 53 Rooms to Make Celebratory Big Game Babies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:24am EST

From Touchdowns to Gettin' Down, Hotels.com® Gives Big Game Fans 53 Rooms to Make Celebratory Big Game Babies

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Major sports victories are known to trigger baby booms, and the adrenaline rush of seeing your team win big is clutch timing for post-game romance. For this year's Big Game, Hotels.com is thinking ahead with a deal that lets you do you and your significant other.

On February 3, Hotels.com is giving away free hotel rooms to 53 very excited fans to help them celebrate the winning team's victory with the best play of the season-making a Big Game baby.

For fans who get hot from the thrill of an epic touchdown, the emotional roller coaster of the game, or the mere sight of their partner's tight end-Hotels.com will help them celebrate with a deal to seal THE deal.

Katie Junod, general manager of the Hotels.com brand in North Americasaid, 'This is our way of getting in on the game-day action. Whether fans grow their own team with a Big Game baby or just want to celebrate their team's victory, Hotels.com is here to help.'

Ready to make a Big Game baby? Fans of the winning team can visit www.BigGameBabies.com at the end of the Big Game on February 3and will have 24 hours to enter for a chance to win a one-night hotel stay, redeemable for your celebratory romp.* The 53 fans will be chosen at random for the winning rooms. Winners can then book a night at the hotel of their choice on Hotels.com and try for a Big Game baby ASAP**.

If you're looking to score anywhere else on Big Game day, Hotels.com also created a 'Big Game Babymaking' Spotify playlist filled with sultry jams to help you go … all … the … way***.

For full sweepstakes details, visit www.BigGameBabies.com and stay tuned for your chance to enter after the Big Game. Check out Hotels.com on Twitter to follow and share your #BigGameBabies excitement … keep it PG-13, please.

For further information, imagery or interview requests, please contact:
Oralis Moreno
Phone: 312.854.7543
Email: oralis.moreno@olson.com

Notes to Editors
*Winners will receive a $250gift card to book a room at a hotel property of their choice on Hotels.com. We encourage winners to book immediately while their BGE (Big Game Energy) is still hot. Gift card terms and conditions apply.

**Despite our marketing team's best efforts, winners will not be required to disclose if any babies were conceived as a result of the Big Game Babies contest; however, it would be awesome if they did.

***If you don't want to make a Big Game baby and just want to get your celebration on, that's cool too.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailandor villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our 'Reward-Winning' loyalty program you earn Rewardᶧ nights while you sleep and get access to instant savings like Secret Pricesᶧ … what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

© 2019 Hotels.com, LP. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST #2083949-50

ᶧNote: Reward Nights are exclusive of taxes and fees. The value of the reward night corresponds to the average accommodation price of the 10 previously collected overnight stays. Registration and booking are available through the www.hotels.com website, as well as the Hotels.com app on the Apple Store and on Google Play. Secret Prices are available to Hotels.com app users, Hotels.com Rewards members, and individuals who unlock Secret Prices on the website by subscribing to Hotels.com by email. Secret Prices will be shown where the 'Your Secret Price' banner is displayed on your search results. Available on selected hotels and selected dates only. Subject to full terms and conditions.

SOURCE Hotels.com

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 14:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP INC
09:24aEXPEDIA : From Touchdowns to Gettin' Down, Hotels.com® Gives Big Game Fans 53 Ro..
PU
01/14EXPEDIA : These are the nine cheapest places to travel to in 2019
PU
01/10EXPEDIA : CruiseShipCenters Taps Decisely for Benefit and Retirement Solutions
AQ
2018MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Size Could Trim Expedia Tab
DJ
2018MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bigger Size Could Mean Paying Lower Fees to Expedia
DJ
2018AIRASIA BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia Group to Sell up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake f..
DJ
2018GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Juul, Airbus, B&O, AB inBev
2018Travel agents seek EU antitrust probe into Lufthansa pricing
RE
2018'APPY HOLIDAYS : Expedia Offers Year-End 90% Off Coupon to help Mobile App Users..
PU
2018Booking a Hotel, Why Not Try Parasailing? Travel Websites Push Experiences
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 208 M
EBIT 2018 1 138 M
Net income 2018 455 M
Debt 2018 809 M
Yield 2018 1,06%
P/E ratio 2018 38,99
P/E ratio 2019 27,36
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 17 163 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 146 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Okerstrom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Alan Pickerill Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP INC3.62%17 163
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC-1.40%78 430
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP0.96%16 924
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL12.82%16 180
TRIPADVISOR5.21%7 676
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD1.47%3 148
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.