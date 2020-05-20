Log in
Expedia Group : Q1 2020 Earnings Release Available on Company's IR Site

05/20/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

SEATTLE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) posted its first quarter 2020 earnings release in the Investor Relations section of its corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call today to discuss financial results at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time

In addition to the earnings release, a live webcast of the conference call will be available to the public at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About Expedia Group
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. We are here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

© 2020 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expedia-group-q1-2020-earnings-release-available-on-companys-ir-site-301062862.html

SOURCE Expedia Group


© PRNewswire 2020
