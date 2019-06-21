Expedia : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing 0 06/21/2019 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TABLE OF CONTENTS As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 21, 2019 Registration No. 333-231164 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO FORM S-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Expedia Group, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 4700 20-2705720 (State or other jurisdiction of (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) Identification Number) 333 108th Avenue NE Bellevue, WA 98004 679-7200 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Robert J. Dzielak, Esq. Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Expedia Group, Inc. 333 108th Avenue NE Bellevue, WA 98004 679-7200 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copies of all communications, including communications sent to agent for service, should be sent to: Andrew J. Nussbaum Richard N. Baer Renee L. Wilm Edward J. Lee Chief Legal Officer Baker Botts L.L.P. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. 30 Rockefeller Plaza 51 West 52nd Street 12300 Liberty Blvd. New York, New York 10112 New York, New York 10019 Englewood, Colorado 80112 (212) 408-2500 (212) 403-1000 (720) 875-5800 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: As soon as practicable after this Registration Statement becomes effective and all other conditions to the proposed mergers described in the enclosed proxy statement/prospectus have been satisfied or (to the extent permitted by law) waived. If the securities being registered on this Form are being offered in connection with the formation of a holding company and there is compliance with General Instruction G, check the following box. o If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer o Non-accelerated filer o Smaller reporting company o Emerging growth company o If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. o If applicable, place an X in the box to designate the appropriate rule provision relied upon in conducting this transaction: Exchange Act Rule 13e-4(i)(Cross-Border Issuer Tender Offer) o Exchange Act Rule 14d-1(d)(Cross-BorderThird-Party Tender Offer) o The Registrant hereby amends this Registration Statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the Registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this Registration Statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or until the Registration Statement shall become effective on such date as the Securities and Exchange Commission, acting pursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine. TABLE OF CONTENTS The information in this proxy statement/prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell the securities offered by this proxy statement/prospectus until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This proxy statement/prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. PRELIMINARY, SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED JUNE 21, 2019 TRANSACTION PROPOSED-YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT Dear Stockholders: On April 15, 2019, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., which is referred to as Liberty Expedia, Expedia Group, Inc., which is referred to as Expedia Group, LEMS I LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group, which is referred to as Merger LLC, and LEMS II Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Merger LLC, which is referred to as Merger Sub, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 5, 2019, which (as the same may be amended from time to time) is referred to as the merger agreement, that provides for the acquisition of Liberty Expedia by Expedia Group. Subject to approval of Liberty Expedia stockholders and the satisfaction or (to the extent permitted by law) waiver of certain other closing conditions, Expedia Group will acquire Liberty Expedia through the merger of Merger Sub with and into Liberty Expedia, which is referred to as the first merger, with Liberty Expedia surviving the first merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group. Immediately following the first merger, Liberty Expedia as the surviving corporation of the first merger will merge with and into Merger LLC, which is referred to as the upstream merger and, together with the first merger, the mergers, with Merger LLC surviving the upstream merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group. If the mergers are completed, each share of Liberty Expedia Series A common stock and Liberty Expedia Series B common stock (other than shares held by Liberty Expedia as treasury stock or held directly by Expedia Group), which are referred to collectively as Liberty Expedia common stock, will be converted into the right to receive a number of shares of Expedia Group common stock such that each holder of record of shares of Liberty Expedia Series A common stock or Liberty Expedia Series B common stock shall have the right to receive, in the aggregate, a number of shares of Expedia Group common stock equal to the product of the total number of shares of such series of Liberty Expedia common stock held of record by such holder immediately prior to the first merger multiplied by an exchange ratio equal to 0.36, with such product rounded up to the next whole share of Expedia Group common stock. For more details on the merger consideration, see "The Merger Agreement-Merger Consideration" beginning on page 65. U.S. holders (as defined under "The Transaction-Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences" beginning on page 62) of Liberty Expedia common stock are not expected to recognize gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a result of the exchange of Liberty Expedia common stock for Expedia Group common stock pursuant to the mergers. See "The Transaction-Material U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences" beginning on page 62for a more complete discussion of the U.S. federal income tax consequences of the mergers. If the Expedia Group stock price at the closing of the mergers is equal to the closing price of Expedia Group common stock on June 19, 2019, the most recent practicable date for which such information was available, holders of Liberty Expedia common stock would receive merger consideration with an implied value of approximately $46.67 per share of Liberty Expedia common stock. The actual value of the merger consideration as of the completion of the mergers may well differ from this example. The common stock of Expedia Group is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EXPE." The Series A common stock and the Series B common stock of Liberty Expedia are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "LEXEA" and "LEXEB," respectively. We urge you to obtain current market quotations for the shares of common stock of Expedia Group and the shares of Series A common stock and Series B common stock of Liberty Expedia. Liberty Expedia is holding a special meeting of its stockholders to vote on the proposals necessary to complete the mergers. In connection with the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, the Malone group, which consists of John C. Malone and Leslie Malone, and Expedia Group entered into a Voting Agreement, dated as of April 15, 2019, pursuant to which the Malone group has committed to vote shares of Liberty Expedia common stock representing approximately 32% of the total voting power of the issued and outstanding shares of Liberty Expedia common stock as of April 30, 2019 in favor of the approval of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby. The voting agreement is described in more detail in "The Voting Agreement" beginning on page 98. Information about the special meeting, the mergers and the other business to be considered by Liberty Expedia stockholders at the special meeting is contained in this proxy statement/prospectus. Any stockholder entitled to attend and vote at the special meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on such stockholder's behalf. Such proxy need not be a holder of Liberty Expedia common stock. We urge you to read this proxy statement/prospectus and the annexes and documents incorporated by reference carefully. You should also carefully consider the risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" section beginning on page 28. Your vote is very important regardless of the number of shares of Liberty Expedia common stock that you own. The mergers cannot be completed without the approval of the adoption of the merger agreement by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the combined voting power of the shares of Liberty Expedia common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the special meeting, voting together as a single class. A failure to vote your shares, or to provide instructions to your broker, bank or nominee as to how to vote your shares, is the equivalent of a vote against the proposal to approve the adoption of the merger agreement. Whether or not you plan to attend the special meeting of stockholders, please submit your proxy as soon as possible to make sure that your shares are represented at the meeting. Very truly yours, Christopher W. Shean President and Chief Executive Officer Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the mergers or the other transactions described in this proxy statement/prospectus or the securities to be issued in connection with the mergers or determined if this proxy statement/prospectus is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The accompanying proxy statement/prospectus is dated [ ], 2019 and is first being mailed to stockholders of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. on or about [ ], 2019. TABLE OF CONTENTS LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. 12300 Liberty Boulevard Englewood, Colorado 80112 (720) 875-5800 NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS to be Held on July 26, 2019 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the special meeting of stockholders of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (which is referred to as Liberty Expedia), to be held at 8:00 a.m., local time, on July 26, 2019, at the corporate offices of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., 12300 Liberty Boulevard, Englewood, Colorado 80112, to consider and vote on the following proposals: a proposal, which is referred to as the merger proposal, to approve the adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 15, 2019, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 5, 2019, which (as the same may be amended from time to time) is referred to as the merger agreement, by and among Expedia Group, Inc. (which is referred to as Expedia Group), LEMS I LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Expedia Group (which is referred to as Merger LLC), and LEMS II Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Merger LLC (which is referred to as Merger Sub), and Liberty Expedia, pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Liberty Expedia, with Liberty Expedia surviving as the surviving corporation, which is referred to as the first merger, and immediately thereafter, Liberty Expedia as the surviving corporation of the first merger will merge with and into Merger LLC, with Merger LLC surviving as the surviving company, which is referred to as the upstream merger and, together with the first merger, the mergers; a proposal to approve, by advisory (non-binding) vote, certain compensation that may be paid or become payable to the named executive officers of Liberty Expedia in connection with the completion of the mergers, which is referred to as the merger-related compensation proposal; and a proposal to approve the adjournment of the Liberty Expedia special meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies in favor of the merger proposal, if there are insufficient votes at the time of such adjournment to approve such proposal, which is referred to as the adjournment proposal. We describe the proposals in more detail in the accompanying proxy statement/prospectus. We encourage you to read the proxy statement in its entirety before voting. The mergers will not occur unless our stockholders approve the merger proposal. The consummation of the mergers is not conditioned on the approval of the merger-related compensation proposal or the adjournment proposal. Holders of record of Liberty Expedia Series A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, which is referred to as Liberty Expedia Series A common stock, and Liberty Expedia Series B common stock, par value $0.01 per share, which is referred to as Liberty Expedia Series B common stock and together with the Liberty Expedia Series A common stock is referred to as Liberty Expedia common stock, in each case, outstanding as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 12, 2019, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to notice of the special meeting and to vote at the special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. These holders will vote together as a single class on each proposal. A complete list of Liberty Expedia stockholders entitled to vote at the special meeting will be available for examination by any Liberty Expedia stockholder in the Investor Relations department at Liberty Expedia's corporate office at 12300 Liberty Boulevard, Englewood, Colorado 80112, for purposes pertaining to the special meeting, during ordinary business hours, for a period of ten days before the special meeting, and at the time and place of the special meeting during the full duration of the meeting. TABLE OF CONTENTS The merger proposal requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the combined voting power of the shares of Liberty Expedia common stock outstanding and entitled to vote thereon at the special meeting, voting together as a single class. Each of the merger-related compensation proposal and the adjournment proposal requires the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the combined voting power of the shares of Liberty Expedia common stock that are present in person or represented by proxy at the special meeting and entitled to vote on the proposal, voting together as a single class, assuming a quorum is present. Our board of directors, based on the unanimous recommendation of a transaction committee consisting solely of the Common Stock Directors (as defined in Liberty Expedia's certificate of incorporation), has unanimously approved the merger proposal and unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" the merger proposal, and our board of directors has unanimously approved each of the merger-related compensation proposal and the adjournment proposal and unanimously recommends that you vote "FOR" each of the merger-related compensation proposal and the adjournment proposal. You may vote in person at the special meeting or by proxy prior to the meeting by telephone, via the Internet, or by mail. YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. Voting promptly, regardless of the number of shares you own, will aid us in reducing the expense of any further proxy solicitation in connection with the special meeting. By order of the board of directors, Craig Troyer Senior Vice President and Assistant Secretary Englewood, Colorado ], 2019 WHETHER OR NOT YOU INTEND TO BE PRESENT AT THE SPECIAL MEETING, PLEASE VOTE PROMPTLY VIA TELEPHONE OR ELECTRONICALLY VIA THE INTERNET. ALTERNATIVELY, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN AND RETURN BY MAIL THE ENCLOSED PAPER PROXY CARD. TABLE OF CONTENTS REFERENCES TO ADDITIONAL INFORMATION This proxy statement/prospectus incorporates by reference important business and financial information about Expedia Group and Liberty Expedia from other documents that are not included in or delivered with this proxy statement/prospectus. For a listing of the documents incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus, see "Where You Can Find More Information" beginning on page 138. This information is available to you without charge upon your written or oral request. You can obtain any of the documents incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus by requesting them in writing or by telephone as follows: For information related to Liberty Expedia: Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. 12300 Liberty Boulevard Englewood, Colorado 80112 Attention: Investor Relations (844) 795-9468 or D.F. King & Co., Inc. 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005 Banks and Brokers may call: (212) 269-5550 Stockholders may call toll free: (800) 967-5084 LEXE@dfking.com For information related to Expedia Group: Expedia Group, Inc. 333 108th Avenue NE Bellevue, Washington 98004 Attention: Secretary 679-3759 To receive timely delivery of the documents in advance of the special meeting, you should make your request no later than July 19, 2019, which is five business days before the special meeting. You may also obtain any of the documents incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus without charge through the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. In addition, you may obtain copies of documents filed by Expedia Group with the SEC on Expedia Group's Internet website at www.expediagroup.com under the tab "Investors," then under the tab "SEC Filings" or by contacting Expedia Group's Investor Relations team at Expedia Group, Inc., 333 108th Avenue NE, Bellevue, Washington 98004 or by calling (425) 679-3759. You may also obtain copies of documents filed by Liberty Expedia with the SEC on Liberty Expedia's Internet website at www.libertyexpedia.com under the tab "Investor Relations" and then under the heading "Financial Information" or by requesting them by mail at Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc., 12300 Liberty Boulevard, Englewood, Colorado 80112, Attention: Investor Relations, Telephone (844) 795-9468. We are not incorporating the contents of the websites of the SEC, Expedia Group, Liberty Expedia, or any other entity into this proxy statement/prospectus. We are providing the information about how you can obtain certain documents that are incorporated by reference into this proxy statement/prospectus at these websites only for your convenience. i This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

