Expedia : Q1 2020 Glossary of Business Terms

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE

GLOSSARY OF BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL DEFINITIONS

Business Definitions

Agency bookings- Primarily relate to airline ticket bookings, for which the customer is charged by the airline, usually at the time of the booking, and revenue is generally recognized at the same time. Agency bookings also include various hotel bookings such as: (1) Hotel/Property Collect bookings made as part of our Expedia Traveler Preference Program; as well as (2) bookings made via third-party distribution systems. In the case of agency hotel bookings, the customer is charged by the hotel, usually at the time of the hotel stay, and revenue is recognized at the same time.

Brand Expedia- Our Expedia-branded websites, including Expedia.com in the United States, make a large variety of travel services available directly to travelers with localized websites in over 40 countries.

Brand Expedia Group- Consists of the full-service Retail OTA brands on the Brand Expedia technology platform, including Brand Expedia, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif, lastminute.com.au, ebookers and CheapTickets.

Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS)- Expedia Partner Solutions is the purely partner-focused arm of Expedia Group. Expedia Partner Solutions partners with businesses across a wide range of verticals including loyalty programs, airlines, travel agents and online retailers who remarket Expedia Partner Solutions' accommodation rates and availabilities to their travelers.

Expedia Traveler Preference (ETP) Program- an offering for customers, through participating hotels, that gives customers the choice of whether to pay Expedia Group in advance under our merchant contract (Expedia Collect) or pay at the hotel at the time of the stay (Hotel Collect).

Gross bookings- represent the total retail value of transactions booked for both agency and merchant transactions , recorded at the time of booking reflecting the total price due for travel by travelers, including taxes, fees and other charges, and are generally reduced for cancellations and refunds.

Merchant bookings- Under the merchant model, we facilitate the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals and destination services from our travel suppliers and we are the merchant of record for such bookings. The majority of our merchant transactions relates to hotel and alternative accommodations bookings.

Room nights- Represent stayed hotel room nights and property nights for our Retail reportable segment and stayed room nights for our B2B reportable segment. Hotel room nights are reported as the stayed night occurs and include both merchant and agency hotel stays. Property nights are reported upon the first day of stay and check-in to a property and represent the total number of nights for which a property is rented.

Retail- The Retail segment, provides a full range of travel and advertising services to our worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com websites throughout the world, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com, CarRentals.com, CruiseShipCenters, Classic Vacations and SilverRail Technologies, Inc.

B2B: The B2B segment is comprised of our Expedia Business Services organization including Expedia Partner Solutions, which operates private label and co-branded programs to make travel services

Page 1 of 3