Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group, Inc.    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

(EXPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expedia : Q1 2020 Glossary of Business Terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:09pm EDT

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE

GLOSSARY OF BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL DEFINITIONS

Business Definitions

Agency bookings- Primarily relate to airline ticket bookings, for which the customer is charged by the airline, usually at the time of the booking, and revenue is generally recognized at the same time. Agency bookings also include various hotel bookings such as: (1) Hotel/Property Collect bookings made as part of our Expedia Traveler Preference Program; as well as (2) bookings made via third-party distribution systems. In the case of agency hotel bookings, the customer is charged by the hotel, usually at the time of the hotel stay, and revenue is recognized at the same time.

Brand Expedia- Our Expedia-branded websites, including Expedia.com in the United States, make a large variety of travel services available directly to travelers with localized websites in over 40 countries.

Brand Expedia Group- Consists of the full-service Retail OTA brands on the Brand Expedia technology platform, including Brand Expedia, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif, lastminute.com.au, ebookers and CheapTickets.

Expedia Partner Solutions (EPS)- Expedia Partner Solutions is the purely partner-focused arm of Expedia Group. Expedia Partner Solutions partners with businesses across a wide range of verticals including loyalty programs, airlines, travel agents and online retailers who remarket Expedia Partner Solutions' accommodation rates and availabilities to their travelers.

Expedia Traveler Preference (ETP) Program- an offering for customers, through participating hotels, that gives customers the choice of whether to pay Expedia Group in advance under our merchant contract (Expedia Collect) or pay at the hotel at the time of the stay (Hotel Collect).

Gross bookings- represent the total retail value of transactions booked for both agency and merchant transactions , recorded at the time of booking reflecting the total price due for travel by travelers, including taxes, fees and other charges, and are generally reduced for cancellations and refunds.

Merchant bookings- Under the merchant model, we facilitate the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals and destination services from our travel suppliers and we are the merchant of record for such bookings. The majority of our merchant transactions relates to hotel and alternative accommodations bookings.

Room nights- Represent stayed hotel room nights and property nights for our Retail reportable segment and stayed room nights for our B2B reportable segment. Hotel room nights are reported as the stayed night occurs and include both merchant and agency hotel stays. Property nights are reported upon the first day of stay and check-in to a property and represent the total number of nights for which a property is rented.

Retail- The Retail segment, provides a full range of travel and advertising services to our worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States and localized Expedia and Hotels.com websites throughout the world, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com, CarRentals.com, CruiseShipCenters, Classic Vacations and SilverRail Technologies, Inc.

B2B: The B2B segment is comprised of our Expedia Business Services organization including Expedia Partner Solutions, which operates private label and co-branded programs to make travel services

Page 1 of 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 20:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
04:10pEXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pEXPEDIA : Q1 2020 Glossary of Business Terms
PU
04:02pEXPEDIA GROUP : Q1 2020 Earnings Release Available on Company's IR Site
PR
05/19U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19U.S. Stock Futures Drift After Monday's Sharp Rally
DJ
05/18EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Tech Up, But Not By Much, As Traders Pare Pandemic "Lockdown" Bets -- Tech Ro..
DJ
05/07U.S. DEMAND FOR CARS EXPECTED TO REB : ad agency
RE
05/06EXPEDIA GROUP : to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Results on May 20, 2020
PR
05/05EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 042 M
EBIT 2020 -722 M
Net income 2020 -866 M
Debt 2020 1 707 M
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 49,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 10 764 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 93,64 $
Last Close Price 76,35 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Barry Charles Diller Chairman & Senior Executive
Eric Hart Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Jonathan L. Dolgen Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-29.40%10 764
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-24.65%63 343
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-23.08%15 181
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.58%3 643
TRAINLINE PLC-13.53%2 580
TRIPADVISOR-39.20%2 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group