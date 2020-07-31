Log in
Expedia : Q2 2020 Earnings Transcript and Recording Available on Company's IR Site

07/31/2020

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) experienced technical difficulties today with the webcast portion of its second quarter earnings call due to a webcast provider outage. In addition to the earnings release, the call transcript and recording are now available on our website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. We apologize for any inconvenience.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. We are here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

© 2020 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 187 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 026 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,83x
Yield 2020 0,40%
Capitalization 11 974 M 11 974 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 25 400
Free-Float 49,6%
