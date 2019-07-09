Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group Inc    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP INC

(EXPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Expedia : Record Breaking Bookings for Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Princess 3 Day Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 10:48am EDT

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 9, 2019/PRNewswire / -- The top cruise travel agency franchise in North America, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, continues to exceed expectations as they book their clients on the perfect cruise adventure. From June 6-8, 2019, all Expedia CruiseShipCenters franchise locations worked together to secure a record number of cruise vacations for families and travelgoers.

In a large-scale effort to provide as many cruisers possible a once-in-a-lifetime experience at an incredible value, Expedia CruiseShipCenters collaborated with Princess Cruises in a bold three-day-long promotional event. Travelers had the opportunity to access unbeatable deals, the best value on new itineraries, various exclusive Expedia® Extras such as free drinks, free gratuities, $50onboard cash credit, over $750savings in onboard coupons, reduced deposit, and more.

'The Princess 3 Day Sale took the saying 'It takes a village' to a whole new level,' said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. 'Everything fell into place. Our success was due to our dedicated team members who supported each other through the entire weekend. Marketing drove great lead generation and technical support handled our entire back end so bookings could be made seamlessly. This was an all hands on deck experience and everyone came together in stunning fashion.'

Princess Cruises allows travelgoers to take the plunge to discover new things, take in new cultures, try new decadent cuisines and come back home feeling relaxed and refreshed. If you're looking for an award-winning cruise line that offers world-class entertainment, gourmet cuisines, enriching activities, blissful relaxation, and vast destination options, Princess Cruises has it all.

At Expedia CruiseShipCenters, customers can choose from numerous vacation possibilities over land, sea and air, including customized trips, coach and rail tours and insurance - all at Expedia prices. Each franchise location offers personal vacation consultations in person, through email or over the phone, so customers have the freedom to book when, where, and how they choose. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, customers get to enjoy the best of two worlds: competitive pricing on a wide range of travel products and expert, personalized advice from a real person connected to a locally owned business.

Join a company that cares. With an Expedia CruiseShipCenters travel franchise, you can enjoy the benefits of owning a retail business, while making dream vacations come true. To learn more about Expedia CruiseShipCenters please visit https://expediafranchise.com/.

About Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Expedia CruiseShipCenters provides exceptional value and expert advice for travelers booking cruises and vacations through its network of over 291 retail travel agency franchises. As part of the Expedia Group family of brands, the company's more than 6,400 Vacation Consultants facilitate the booking of a wide range of vacation products including cruises, flights, hotels, vacation packages, tours, excursions and more. The company has been navigating spectacular vacation experiences for customers across North Americafor 30 years. For more information on Expedia CruiseShipCenters, visit www.expediafranchise.com.

Expedia and CruiseShipCenters are trademarks or registered trademarks of Expedia, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other logos or product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. © 2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. CST # 2029030-50 and CST # 20893-43

Media Contact: Sam Israel, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, sisrael@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 14:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP INC
10:48aEXPEDIA : Record Breaking Bookings for Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Princess 3 Da..
PU
07/06EXPEDIA : Nothing without my smartphone
AQ
07/04EXPEDIA : Pegasus meets rising demand for Turkey tourism with new Expedia Partne..
AQ
07/02EXPEDIA : shows off $900M Seattle waterfront campus as thousands of employees pr..
AQ
06/28EXPEDIA : Consumers Save Big with Last Minute Alaska Cruises
PU
06/27EXPEDIA : Effect
PU
06/26EXPEDIA : mobile hotel transactions up 45% in Abu Dhabi, 30% in Dubai
AQ
06/26EXPEDIA : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive ch..
PU
06/26EXPEDIA : Partner Solutions collaboration to ‘unlock' Middle Eastern hotel..
AQ
06/25EXPEDIA : Strong growth in Chinese and Indian tourist arrivals
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 136 M
EBIT 2019 1 017 M
Net income 2019 710 M
Debt 2019 528 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 28,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 19 708 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 150  $
Last Close Price 132  $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Okerstrom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Alan Pickerill Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP INC17.60%20 100
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC8.90%83 325
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP41.20%24 500
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL35.99%21 348
TRIPADVISOR-15.57%6 614
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LTD--.--%4 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About