Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Expedia Group Inc    EXPE

EXPEDIA GROUP INC (EXPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Expedia : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 06:09pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. The sale was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Mr. Soliday on March 7, 2018.

  • 2. Date at which first vesting occurs is indicated. One-fourth of the total number of options to purchase the Company's common stock vests on the first vesting date and an additional one-fourth on each anniversary thereafter until fully vested.

/s/ Michael S. Marron, Attorney-in-fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

01/17/2019

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Expedia Group Inc. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 23:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EXPEDIA GROUP INC
06:09pEXPEDIA : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
01/16EXPEDIA : From Touchdowns to Gettin' Down, Hotels.com® Gives Big Game Fans 53 Ro..
PU
01/14EXPEDIA : These are the nine cheapest places to travel to in 2019
PU
01/10EXPEDIA : CruiseShipCenters Taps Decisely for Benefit and Retirement Solutions
AQ
2018MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Size Could Trim Expedia Tab
DJ
2018MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Bigger Size Could Mean Paying Lower Fees to Expedia
DJ
2018AIRASIA BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia Group to Sell up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake f..
DJ
2018GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Juul, Airbus, B&O, AB inBev
2018Travel agents seek EU antitrust probe into Lufthansa pricing
RE
2018'APPY HOLIDAYS : Expedia Offers Year-End 90% Off Coupon to help Mobile App Users..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 208 M
EBIT 2018 1 138 M
Net income 2018 453 M
Debt 2018 765 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 39,26
P/E ratio 2019 27,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 17 281 M
Chart EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Expedia Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Okerstrom President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Charles Diller Chairman
Alan Pickerill Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Victor A. Kaufman Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPEDIA GROUP INC2.97%17 281
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC-2.43%77 860
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP1.54%17 642
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL14.89%16 921
TRIPADVISOR5.49%7 833
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD0.72%3 128
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.